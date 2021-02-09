Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Molina, Cards to reunite

The reunion both sides expected earlier this month and Nolan Arenado openly lobbied for during his introduction as a Cardinal is nearing the expected result: Yadier Molina, back with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals and their catcher are finalizing a one-year, $9 million deal for the coming season, two sources confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday night. Later Monday evening, Molina shared a video of Cardinals highlights on Instagram and these two words: "I'm back." The club confirmed the agreement, and a formal announcement is expected today. The contract does not include an option. Molina, 38, and the Cardinals both felt they were close to an agreement before Molina went to the Caribbean Series to compete for Puerto Rico's representative team. The championship was Saturday, and Molina's return home spurred the final stages of his return to the Cardinals. It will be Molina's 18th season with the only club that he's known.

BASKETBALL

Markkanen to miss weeks

The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder. The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter. Coach Billy Donovan described the injury as a "bit freakish" with Markkanen "driving to the basket, being physical." Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. He is shooting 51% overall and about 40% on three-pointers. Markkanen had back-to-back outings with 30 or more points against Portland and New York on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. He missed seven consecutive games early in the season because of covid-19 protocols. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Markkanen has not played in more than 52 games the past two seasons. He appeared in 50 last year as Chicago stumbled to a 22-43 record. Markkanen is set to become a restricted free agent after he and the Bulls were unable to agree to a contract extension prior to the deadline in December.

Nets sign Vonleh

The Brooklyn Nets made another addition to their front court Monday by signing Noah Vonleh. The 6-10 forward has played for six previous teams after being the No. 9 pick in the 2014 draft by Charlotte. He has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 335 games. Vonleh most recently played for Denver last season. His best season was with the New York Knicks in 2018-19, when he averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. Seeking more size and defense, the Nets recently added Norvel Pelle and Iman Shumpert.

SKIING

Snowfall delays event

The women's combined that was slated to open the Alpine skiing world championships Monday was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Then organizers also pushed back the men's super-G from today to Thursday to allow more time to clear the course. It's a rough start for an event that was already deprived of fans due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports competitions in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Three feet of snow has fallen since Sunday in Cortina D'Ampezzo, and more was coming down Monday afternoon, making it nearly impossible to create a hard and reliable racing surface. The forecast calls for better weather from Thursday. The start of the worlds has been moved to today with the women's super-G, while the women's combined was rescheduled for next Monday -- which was a reserve day. There are separate speed courses for men and women, and snow removal began earlier on the women's course.

FOOTBALL

Bears promote DeFilippo

The Chicago Bears promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator while keeping him in his role as quarterbacks coach Monday. DeFilippo joined Coach Matt Nagy's staff last season. He was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota during the 2018 season and Jacksonville in 2019 before he was fired. He previously worked for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Oakland, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, Indianapolis and Carolina. DeFilippo takes over for Dave Ragone, who left to become offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The Bears are coming off back-to-back 8-8 regular seasons. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games before getting benched in favor of Nick Foles. He returned to the lineup later in the season after the struggling Foles got hurt. Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, is set to become a free agent after the Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract.

49ers keep QB Rosen

The San Francisco 49ers signed backup quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year extension Monday. The Niners originally acquired Rosen in December when they signed him off Tampa Bay's practice squad because they didn't have a healthy backup quarterback. He was on the roster for the final two games but didn't get a chance to play. He's in position to be the backup in 2021 with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens both eligible for free agency. Rosen was originally drafted 10th overall by Arizona in 2018. He spent one season with the Cardinals before being traded to Miami when Arizona picked Kyler Murray first overall. Rosen was cut by Miami in September and spent most of the 2020 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad.