OPINION | WALLY HALL: Getting the 2nd covid-19 shot

Not long after I received my first covid-19 shot I caught the virus and then I started hearing stories about the second shot.

Sitting at home unable to smell or taste anything, feeling like a 800-pound weight is sitting in your lap, gives you time to think.

I was prepared last Friday when I got my second shot to have a headache, be nauseous, feel like the 800-pound weight had grown to be a full ton and have a fever.

It was a given my arm was going to be sore. It was the first time, but then someone sticks a needle pretty deep into the muscle it should be expected that some soreness is on its way.

After the shot I had one stop to make, my quarterly visit to check mail at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and then it was straight home.

I completely forgot about taking ibuprofren or Tylenol.

Which you can do after the shot but not before.

Apparently I was as lucky with the second shot as I was with the virus.

When I had the virus I never got a fever and my sense of taste and smell returned after less than a week, and yes, I’ve heard of some who go months before they can smell anything.

And I didn’t get sick from the second shot.

Nothing.

So I’ve had the virus and both shots, I’m full of antibodies and ready to continue to social distance, wear a mask and wash my hands because it is the right thing to do.