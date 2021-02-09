100 years ago

Feb. 9, 1921

• Beginning its investigation of penitentiary affairs yesterday morning, with Tom J. Terral, former secretary of state and recent candidate for governor, as first witness, the joint Senate and House committee adjourned at noon to meet again upon call, some time this week. Senator Townsend, chairman of the Senate Committee on Penitentiary, who, with Representative Gates, chairman of the similar committee of the House, and Prosecuting Attorney George W. Emerson, compose the committee, said yesterday that no further meetings will be held until the Senate has disposed of the pending bill to abolish the Arkansas Corporation Commission.

50 years ago

Feb. 9, 1971

• Opponents of the Gillham Dam Project on the Cossatot River brought one of the nation's foremost authorities on wild rivers to federal District Court Monday to testify on their behalf. Dr. Frank C. Craighead Jr. of Moose, Wyo., ranked the Cossatot as "excellent" for fishing and "very good" for boating on the basis of an inspection trip of the River by automobile Sunday. "It looked like the kind of river I would like to try very much in a kayak," he said.

25 years ago

Feb. 9, 1996

• The Pulaski County Arena Board hired two engineers and an office manager and named its top choice for legal counsel Thursday. And to pay for it all, board members will go before the Quorum Court to ask for some special sales tax revenue. The board voted to hire McClelland Consulting Engineers of Little Rock for $20,600 to complete engineering work by April 12. McClelland will survey the arena site; evaluate soil conditions, structures and streets; and determine site development costs, including any demolition and relocation. The board also voted to hire Pollution Management Inc. of Little Rock as its environmental engineer for $16,585, its work to be finished by April 11.

10 years ago

Feb. 9, 2011

• The School Board of the Pulaski County Special School District approved settlement agreements Tuesday for six lawsuits filed by members of its employee unions, closing the door on a messy, months-long dispute over contracts and recognition of the groups. "It's amazing what a difference a year can make in the grand scheme of things," said Marty Nix, president of the Pulaski Association of Classroom Teachers, the teachers union. Total cost to the district for approving the settlements was not available Tuesday night. The board vote, taken without discussion, was unanimous.