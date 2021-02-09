Second suspect arrested in Rogers shooting

A second person was arrested Monday in connection with last week's shooting of a Rogers man.

Steven Jordan, 29, of Rogers was arrested Monday by police in Rock Island, Ill., said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department. Jordan was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, battery and possession of firearm by certain persons.

Jordan is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday at 803 E. Greenfield St. in Rogers.

Cody Lupica, 25, of Rogers was confronted by two people he'd had a verbal conflict with on the telephone earlier that day, Foster said. One of the suspects shot Lupica twice in the wrist and abdomen, he said.

Lupica was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Erick Daniel Avelar-Mejia, 17, is charged as an adult with accomplice to attempted capital murder, accomplice to battery and battery.