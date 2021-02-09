Shutdown of I-430 Arkansas River bridge postponed

Traffic moves through construction cones Wednesday along Interstate 430 near Cantrell Road in west Little Rock. Next weekend the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-430 around the Cantrell Road construction project from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

An Arkansas Department of Transportation shutdown of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock to traffic to accommodate construction won't happen this weekend because of the potential for inclement weather, an agency spokesman said Tuesday.

"It will be open this weekend, Valentine's Day weekend, it will be open," Dave Parker announced on social media. "We are doing this because the contractor handling this project doesn't feel comfortable for potential winter weather."

The forecast from the National Weather Service gives a 20% chance of snow on Saturday and a 40% chance on Monday, which is President Washington's Birthday.

The bridge shutdown has been moved to the weekend of Feb. 19, Parker said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect photo.