State Sen. Stephanie Flowers censured after heated debate, insult

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 7:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, (left) and Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, (right) are shown in these file photos.

​A heated debate on the floor of the Arkansas Senate over a nonbinding resolution Tuesday led to the censure of one member who referred to another senator using a derogatory term.

The debate was on an 11-page resolution about historical Black figures and the outcome of civil rights efforts in government. The resolution refers to Democratic efforts over decades to block such efforts.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_WkflaD5dY]

Sen. Trent Garner, a Republican from El Dorado, was speaking on the floor about a different resolution he sponsored when he was interrupted by Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat from Pine Bluff. It ended with her calling him a "dumbass."

Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 failed, 4-22. Flowers was censured for her remarks.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

