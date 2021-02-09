State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Report: Central Florida targets ASU's Mohajir

Arkansas State University Athletic Director Terry Mohajir is expected to be named athletic director at the University of Central Florida, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports was the first to report Mohajir's likely departure Monday.

He would replace Danny White, who left UCF last month for the same role with the University of Tennessee.

Mohajir, who graduated from ASU in 1993, returned to his alma mater in 2012 when he was named the 11th athletic director in program history. The Red Wolves have claimed 25 conferences championships during his nine years in charge, including four Sun Belt Conference football titles. He was responsible for hiring football coaches Bryan Harsin, Blake Anderson and Butch Jones.

Annual revenue also jumped from $15.3 million in his first season to $35.5 million in 2019, according to USA Today. Mohajir oversaw $90 million in facilities upgrades over his tenure, including a $29 million update to Centennial Bank Stadium's north end zone that was completed in 2019.

In 2018, Mohajir received a contract extension through 2023 that pays him $450,000 annually. The contract includes a $500,000 buyout for accepting a job with a Group of Five school.

-- Eli Lederman

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UAM tops SAU

DaJuan Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds for the University of Arkansas-Monticello in a 78-69 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Monday in Magnolia.

Denzel McDuffey added 15 points for the Muleriders (9-3, 8-3 Great American Conference).

Aaron Lucas led Southern Arkansas (8-3, 7-3) with 15 points.

In other Great American Conference games Monday, Jeremiah Toney and Raekwon Rogers each had 13 points for Henderson State University (5-6, 5-6) in a 59-55 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (2-7, 2-7) in Arkadelphia. ... Ke'Lyn Adams had 14 points for Arkansas Tech University (6-5, 4-5) in an 89-76 victory over Harding University (3-6, 3-6).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UAPB falls to Alabama A&M

Khadijah Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 76-69 loss to Alabama A&M on Monday in Normal, Ala.

Kaila Walker added 15 points and Tyler Pyburn scored 14 points for the Golden Lions (2-13, 1-8 Southwest Athletic Conference), who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half after being down by one at the half.

Darian Burgin led Alabama A&M (7-2, 5-1) with 21 points.

Arkansas Tech tops Harding

Nikki Metcalfe had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech University to a 67-56 victory over Harding University on Monday in Russellville.

Kaley Shipman and Ashlei Lopez each added 13 points for the Golden Suns (8-0, 7-0 Great American Conference).

Katelyn Burtch and Carissa Caples each had 10 points for Harding (5-3, 5-3).

In other Great American Conference women's games Monday, Sonni Martin had 25 points for Henderson State University (3-5, 3-4) in a 71-61 loss to Ouachita Baptist University (0-2, 0-2) in Arkadelphia.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR's Albers wins individual title

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Anton Albers captured the 2021 Individual Spring Kickoff at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, posting a 1-under 141 for a one-stroke victory in the one-day tournament.

Mason Overstreet of the the University of Arkansas shot an even-par 142 to tie for second place with Brandon Hoff of Baylor and Zan Luka Stirn of Arkansas State University. UA's Wil Gibson posted a 143 to finish in a tie for fifth with Luka Naglic of Arkansas State, Logan Lockwood of Texas State and Vicente Marzilio of North Texas.

ASU's Adam Thorp, and UALR's Logan Pate and Ryan McNelis were among seven golfers who tied for 10th at 3-over 145.

ATHLETICS

UAPB bars fans at home events

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will not allow fans at home athletic events in the spring out of an abundance of caution and the continued safety of athletes, coaches and staff, the school said in a release Monday.

The ban includes football, which begins in February. No tailgating will be allowed at Simmons Bank Field.