UA student reports rape on campus

by Jaime Adame | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Old Main is framed by students and trees Tuesday, March 3, 2012 on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. ( William Moore)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 19-year-old student told University of Arkansas police she was raped at an on-campus residence hall by someone known to her, a police spokesman said.

The student told police Sunday the sexual assault took place between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday at Bud Walton Hall. A 22-year-old former UA student has been identified as a possible suspect, Capt. Gary Crain said.

Police are gathering evidence and conducting interviews as part of the ongoing investigation, Crain said.

"All of that information will be provided to the prosecutor" for possible criminal charges, Crain said.

Three unrelated student rape reports have been filed with campus police in less than a month, each taking place in a campus dormitory.

Crain said police continue to investigate a rape reported Jan. 19 as taking place in Maple Hill South and a rape reported Feb. 1 as taking place in Hotz Hall.

In each case, the reports of rape have described "situations where acquaintances got together and things happened that were not consented to by both individuals," Crain said.

