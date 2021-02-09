Valley View's Crawford another potential DI prospect in '22 class

Valley View junior defensive end/tight end Mario Crawford would qualify as a poster boy for a prospect negatively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Crawford, 6-4, 215 pounds, has the frame and length college coaches desire, but no spring practice and no summer college camps last year hurt his chances to be seen by college coaches.

Blazers coach Sean Cockrell said Crawford is setting himself up for a strong senior season.

“He’s just blowing up in the weight room right now,” Cockrell said. “I really think he’s going to be 225-230 pounds by the start of the season.”

Crawford showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash during testing.

“He ran 4.71, 4.67, 4.75 right after the season when we tested,” Cockrell said. “He’s long, plus he’s super smart. He has a 4.0. He hasn't taken the ACT yet, but I expect him to do well on that as well.”

His talent and work in the classroom should make him attractive to schools with high academic standards along with major colleges. Cockrell has been sending out Crawford’s tape to schools.

“They said as soon as signing day is over they’ll start looking at film,” Cockrell said.

Crawford recorded 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

“I think he’s still growing,” Cockrell said. “He’s almost 6-5. His dad is 6-6, so I think he’ll always have his hand on the ground. He is playing a little bit of wide receiver/tight end for us. He didn’t do that last year, but he’s already going through the drills and stuff. He moves well and he runs good routes and can catch. That may be another possibility for him as well.”