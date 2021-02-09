Who is running for governor, other executive offices in Arkansas' 2022 race

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Both are running in the 2022 race for governor of Arkansas.

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here .

Executive offices in Arkansas are up for grabs in 2022, and candidates are already beginning their campaigns for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Here’s a primer on who is running so far.

Governor

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (Republican)

• Attorney general since 2015

• Former counsel for Republican National Convention

• Read more about Rutledge.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Republican)

• Press secretary for President Donald Trump

• Daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee

• Read more about Sanders.

State Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, also is considering a run. He is current Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew.

Hutchinson has been in office since 2015. Due to term limits he cannot seek re-election.

Lieutenant Governor

State Sen. Jason Rapert (Republican)

• State senator since 2011

• Worked in finance and banking

• Read more about Rapert.

Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe (Republican)

• Surgeon general since 2015

• Son of state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers

• Read more about Bledsoe.

State Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, is considering a run as well.

Attorney General

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (Republican)

• Lieutenant governor since 2015

• Former 2nd District congressman

Griffin had announced a run for governor in August 2019, but said Monday he is shifting to the race for attorney general.

Arkansas Fair Housing Commission Executive Director Leon Jones (Republican)

Fair Housing commissioner since 2019

Previously Appointed Arkansas Director of Labor in 2015 by HutchinsonFormer U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland is also considering a run.

To keep up with the races, subscribe to our politics newsletter.