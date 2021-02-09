Sections
Winter storm watch issued for Wednesday; coldest air of season expected this weekend

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows a winter storm watch to go into effect Wednesday night for parts of Arkansas.

A winter storm watch will go into effect overnight Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning for northern and central parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Light freezing rain is expected “over the northern two to three rows of counties” Tuesday night and into Wednesday, which could leave a thin coat of ice on roads, a weather service briefing states. Forecasters said up to a quarter of an inch of ice may accrue in some parts of north Arkansas.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, up to half an inch of ice may accrue in central and northeast parts of the state, according to the weather service.

The coldest air of the season is expected to begin this weekend and stretch into early next week, forecasters said, with temperatures ranging from single digits to the teens. Highs are predicted to be in the teens and 20s.

The coldest air of the season is predicted to arrive in Arkansas this weekend, according to this National Weather Service graphic.
