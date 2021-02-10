Another tangled webawaiting tax collector

Finally, Tax Collector Tony Washington's personnel matter has been resolved. Well, one of them.

He's been trying to get a raise for one of his employees to bring the pay up to $50,000 a year for several weeks. It would not have been a big deal except he didn't think he had to say who exactly was going to get the raise. That cavalier attitude blew up in his face when the Jefferson County Quorum Court got the full essence of what he had done, which was to say that the raise was going here but actually putting it into effect there.

The Quorum Court was so ticked off that it rescinded its vote on the appropriation and made Washington ask for the money all over again.

Whew. The tangled web we weave, and all that.

At this week's meeting, the Quorum Court settled that matter, although one justice of the peace, Alfred Carroll Sr., voted against it. Asked later why, Carroll said he wanted Washington to take care of another personnel matter first. That would be the situation with Samella Thomas, a deputy tax collector.

To hear Thomas talk about it, she's been in her position for many years, and it's the same position that she's had from day one. She also claims that others have been hired after her by a number of years, and they make as much as she does.

She said she pleaded her case to Washington, who told her his hands were tied and that the Quorum Court would have to deal with it since some of what she is experiencing happened on another tax collector's watch. And County Judge Gerald Robinson said it's Washington that will have to handle his own personnel issues.

Such an unresolved situation is the perfect incubator for litigation, Carroll pointed out.

"To me, that department needs to resolve that issue before it turns into a grievance... ," Carroll said.

We agree with that assessment and have said as much in this space.

Perhaps there is something in the works to keep a situation like this from happening to another employee. At the close of the Quorum Court meeting, Judge Robinson said the county, at the urging of an auditor, is working on revamping a policy that will allow a Human Resources Committee to hear complaints from employees.

That's a positive sign. At least someone will be listening. It would appear that no one is doing that right now.