Athletic director to resign from post

Leslie Henderson will resign her post as Watson Chapel School District athletic director June 30 but continue to coach the high school girls basketball team, a role she's held since the 1992-93 season.

The district board accepted Henderson's proposal during its monthly meeting Monday.

"It was taking me away from being the best basketball coach I could be," Henderson said Monday night. "Coaching basketball is my passion, but due to the other responsibilities, I felt it couldn't be my priority at times when it actually was my No. 1 priority."

Henderson is in her sixth year as director over the athletic program at Watson Chapel after serving as girls' athletic director from 2009-15.

She has coached at Watson Chapel since the 1989-90 season, when she began as the junior high girls coach. She has won 10 state championships as a high school basketball and track coach, leading the Lady Wildcats to basketball titles in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2017, and track titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002.

The high school basketball gym is named in her honor.