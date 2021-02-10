Beauty salon with wellness focus opens

Kingdom Goddess, a natural beauty and wellness company, celebrated its grand opening Feb. 5. (Special to The Commercial)

Kingdom Goddess, 1711 S. Ohio St., held a grand opening Friday of its natural beauty and wellness company.

The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon-cutting of the new business.

Kingdom Goddess manufactures and sells products/services to help improve lifestyles, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The company offers natural hairstyling and uses locally owned hair and skin products. The business also offers healthy dishes, urban apparel and fitness training and yoga.

"Whether it is physically, mentally or spiritually, owner Michelle Corbin says she wants to provide the best services in a clean, safe and warm environment that is comfortable for all," according to the newsletter.

Details: (870) 543-0117.