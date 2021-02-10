Brookshire in White Hall proves to be a hit

Conner Tackett, store director, center, does the ribbon cutting honors at Brookshire Grocery Co.'s grand opening on Feb. 4. (Special to The Commercial)

About 100 employees, shoppers and White Hall city officials gathered early Feb. 4 for the grand opening of the newly renovated 16,402-square-foot Brookshire Grocery Co. supermarket on Dollarway Road.

Before the ribbon-cutting scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and a photo opportunity inside the company's 13-foot-tall motorized "Big Grocery Cart," Brad Brookshire, chief executive officer and chairman, said: "We look forward to many years ahead. ... Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value for our customers."

Jeff May, assistant to White Hall Mayor Noel Foster, said during the ceremony, "White Hall wants to welcome you."

Although the store's been open to customers, it's only now opening its bakery, deli and other departments. These are now fully stocked with fresh, in-store-made products.

Customer Cynthia Wise drives from Pine Bluff to shop at the White Hall location, in part because of the growing selection and prices. As she browsed the fresh-baked bread offerings, she said, "I come here because of the friendly people. It's important to me."

Valeria Morgan of White Hall said she is thrilled with Brookshire's "fresh fruits and vegetables" as she stopped in front of a lettuce display.

Unlike Wise, this location saves Morgan a trip to Pine Bluff, saying, "I don't have to travel so far," but like Wise, she said, "the employees are great."

Some of the store's 40 employees are new, while others -- like 10-year deli employee Juli Ashcraft -- remained with the company through the transition.

She said the company made her transition from working for the now-defunct Cranford's Fresh World to Brookshire's easy, and is happy the bakery and deli departments started serving fresh products about 10 days ago.

"We're getting good feedback from customers," she said.

The fresh-baked jalapeño bread and the fried chicken and pickles are proving a hit, said Erica Stoughton, bakery-deli manager.

Brookshire's in White Hall provides a full-service supermarket. At the back of the store, Matthew Parent, meat department employee, works to keep the specials, like the boneless New York Strip, buy one and get a second for a penny, in stock.

The store also features online ordering with Brookshire's "curbside" pickup and home delivery through Instacart.

Originally the Texas-based food company bought the former Cranford grocery store in 2019, but Jason Audirsch, district vice president, said covid-19 had delayed its transformation into a Brookshire's supermarket.

Audirsch, who lived in White Hall about 12 years ago, said, "It's a beautiful community" and a good fit for the company.

"We're always looking to grow," he said.

The same day, the company opened a Spring Market in Redfield.

Brookshire's is a fourth-generation, family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, and three distribution centers. The company employs close to 16,000 people and has been in operation since 1928.