Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 4:03 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Joshua Woodruff, 35, and Mikayla Davidson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Liam Wooten, 21, and Hannah Merrick, 21, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Williams, 35, and Ashtin Ward, 32, both of Cabot.

Brandy Lewis, 43, of Little Rock, and Carnail Hunter, 40, of England.

Eddie Stuckey, 52, and Deborah Swangstu, 54, both of Conway.

Hannah Cox, 37, of Conway, and Earle Hunt, 39, of Maumelle.

Joseph Smith, 34, and Katie Gossage, 27, both of Sherwood.

Ryan Stephens, 27, and Lauren Pinney, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-426 Julie Thomann v. Jason Thomann.

21-433 Symone Thornton v. Damon Thornton.

21-434 Theshon Jones v. Jalynsia Price.

21-436 Karleta Shelly v. Jonathan Shelly.

21-437 Helen Wyrick v. Darrell Wyrick.

21-444 Tamara Eichler v. William Eichler.

21-445 Teresa Mays v. Ivan Mays.

GRANTED

18-3438 Meredith Joheim v. Jessica Joheim.

20-881 Allin Chapman v. Brian Chapman.

20-2514 Shotonia Roberts v. Gregory Roberts.

20-2996 Paula Hall-Thomas v. Joel Thomas.

20-3622 Timothy Carlson v. Samantha Carlson.

20-3656 Judith Lohmar v. Michael Warrick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT