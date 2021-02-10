Marriage Licenses

Joshua Woodruff, 35, and Mikayla Davidson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Liam Wooten, 21, and Hannah Merrick, 21, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Williams, 35, and Ashtin Ward, 32, both of Cabot.

Brandy Lewis, 43, of Little Rock, and Carnail Hunter, 40, of England.

Eddie Stuckey, 52, and Deborah Swangstu, 54, both of Conway.

Hannah Cox, 37, of Conway, and Earle Hunt, 39, of Maumelle.

Joseph Smith, 34, and Katie Gossage, 27, both of Sherwood.

Ryan Stephens, 27, and Lauren Pinney, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-426 Julie Thomann v. Jason Thomann.

21-433 Symone Thornton v. Damon Thornton.

21-434 Theshon Jones v. Jalynsia Price.

21-436 Karleta Shelly v. Jonathan Shelly.

21-437 Helen Wyrick v. Darrell Wyrick.

21-444 Tamara Eichler v. William Eichler.

21-445 Teresa Mays v. Ivan Mays.

GRANTED

18-3438 Meredith Joheim v. Jessica Joheim.

20-881 Allin Chapman v. Brian Chapman.

20-2514 Shotonia Roberts v. Gregory Roberts.

20-2996 Paula Hall-Thomas v. Joel Thomas.

20-3622 Timothy Carlson v. Samantha Carlson.

20-3656 Judith Lohmar v. Michael Warrick.