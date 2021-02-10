S.C. House panel approves abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A proposal that would place strict limitations on legal abortions in South Carolina moved closer Tuesday to final approval in a committee vote split along party lines.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 15-8 to pass the "South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act." The bill already has passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it, although the measure is likely to be the subject of lengthy court battles before it could take effect.

The proposal would require doctors to use an ultrasound to try to detect a fetal heartbeat if they think pregnant women are at least eight weeks along. If they find a heartbeat, and the pregnancy is not the result of rape or incest, they can't perform the abortion unless the mother's life is in danger. A fetal heartbeat can be detected before many women know they are pregnant.

About a dozen other states have passed similar bills, although they are tied up in court challenges.

The main sponsor of the bill, Republican state Rep. John McCravy said that he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 abortion-rights decision because of recent conservative justices added by former President Donald Trump.

Some Democratic representatives plan amendments to try to stall passage as long as possible.

Ex-officer charged in killing posts bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The fired Ohio police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday, hours after a judge reduced his bail from $3 million to $1 million.

Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was released Tuesday afternoon from the Franklin County jail where he was being held on charges, including murder, in the December shooting of 47-year-old Hill, who was Black.

Hill was shot as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible.

A video posted by The Columbus Dispatch shows Coy, 44, being escorted out of the jail while several protesters yelled, "Convict that killer cop."

Earlier in the day, Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh lowered the bail during a hearing for Coy, who is white, to $1 million after the defense argued $3 million was unconstitutional.

The bond was posted by a bonding company, which traditionally requires 10% of the total.

The judge ordered Coy to surrender his passport and to have no contact with law enforcement officers associated with the case.

In addition to the murder charge, Coy, a 19-year member of the force, is charged with counts that include failure to use his body camera and failure to tell another officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

He pleaded innocent to all charges Friday.

Virginian resentenced in vehicle attack

RICHMOND, Va. -- An acknowledged member of the Ku Klux Klan was sentenced Tuesday to three years and eight months in prison on charges he drove his pickup through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters near Virginia's capital city.

Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, news outlets reported.

Rogers pleaded guilty Feb. 5 and had three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanor assault count dropped. He was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August, but he appealed that conviction.

Authorities said Rogers struck at least two people after driving over a median near a Confederate monument and then through a group of protesters in a roadway.

Before he was arrested, Rogers boasted about the incident on social media.

Louisiana ACLU sues for police records

BATON ROUGE -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said Tuesday that it has sued the state police agency for records regarding the use of facial recognition technology.

The organization's executive director, Alanah Odoms, filed a public-records request in September 2019 for records regarding facial recognition software used by the Louisiana State Police and about training of the police by a software company, according to the suit.

The ACLU is among advocacy groups that have raised concerns about the growing use of facial recognition software in public venues. The lawsuit cited concerns that the technology is used to surveil people without their knowledge and that it contributes to racial profiling.

It said the agency claimed not to maintain records "responsive" to Odoms' request regarding the software.

While an attorney for the police agency said some of the records being sought were exempt from the state public-records law, state police Lt. Nick Manale said in an email that the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

