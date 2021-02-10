Little Rock police investigate homicide outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Little Rock police investigate a homicide outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Wednesday. ( Staton Breidenthal)
Police are investigating Wednesday after a person was fatally shot outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
Little Rock police said a male was shot outside the hospital, near the emergency room. A crime scene has been set up in the area.
Hospital spokesman Joshua Cook said the hospital was not under lockdown.
