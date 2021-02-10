Sections
Little Rock police investigate homicide outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police investigate a homicide outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Wednesday. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Police are investigating Wednesday after a person was fatally shot outside CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.

Little Rock police said a male was shot outside the hospital, near the emergency room. A crime scene has been set up in the area.

Hospital spokesman Joshua Cook said the hospital was not under lockdown.

