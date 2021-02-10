Area Briefs

More food-distribution events set

New Life Church, 2801 S. Olive St., is giving away food boxes in the Farmers to Families Food Drive. The next distributions will be next Tuesday and Feb. 23. Volunteers may sign up on the church's Facebook page and should be at the parking lot at 12:15 p.m.

"If you plan to pick up boxes for churches or other organizations or would like to volunteer to unload the truck, call Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Liddell at 870-643-2383 or email marylddll@yahoo.com," according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

Center on Aging offers activity days

The South Central Center on Aging is hosting Senior Adult Game Day activities free online at 10 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

The center is a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The activities include brain teasers, bingo, card games, word puzzles and trivia games. Internet is required to participate in the events held over Zoom.

Activities are free, but people must register. Details: UAMScentersonaging.org, facebook.com/UAMS Caregiving or (870) 879-1440.