FOOTBALL

Reid's son put on leave

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of Coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday. The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released. A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support. Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp. Britt Reid told police he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Super Bowl ratings down

The pandemic-era Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs reached the big game's smallest TV audience since 2006. An estimated 92 million people tuned in across the country to watch the Bucs' 31-9 victory, the Nielsen company said Tuesday. Add in a record number of people who streamed the game online and CBS said the total audience was 96.4 million. That's down from the 101.3 million people who watched the 2020 game between Kansas City and San Francisco. The New England-Seattle Super Bowl in 2015 was the most-watched game with 114.4 million viewers. The Super Bowl is annually television's most-watched event. The 2006 game between Seattle and Pittsburgh reached 90.7 million viewers. The game cracked the 100 million mark for the first time in 2010, and did so for nine of the next 10 years.

BASEBALL

MLB to require tracers

Major League Baseball players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing wristbands from the start of spring training and face discipline for violations. Players will be encouraged to get vaccines but are not required to get them. That was part of upgraded health protocols agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players' association to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 108-page operations manual, agreed to Monday night and obtained by The Associated Press, expands on the 101-page version used during the shortened 2020 season. The manual states violations of the MLB or club codes of conduct or of spring training home quarantine "are subject to potential discipline, including but not limited to suspension or forfeiture of salary for days spent away from the club while in mandatory self-isolation or quarantine resulting from the violation."

Marlins add OF Duvall

Outfielder Adam Duvall agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins. At 32, Duvall will provide power and a veteran bat to a team that is expected to rely heavily on developing youngsters. Duvall hit 16 home runs last year for Atlanta, which would have led the Marlins. Miami finished ahead of only four other teams in home runs in 2020, and Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) led them with 11. Duvall had an OPS of .833 in 57 games last year. He has hit 105 home runs since 2016.

BASKETBALL

Howard cancels season

Howard University has canceled the rest of its men's basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game. The Washington, D.C., school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the covid-19 pandemic. Howard went 1-4 and last played Dec. 18. Top prospect Makur Maker was limited to 23 points in 48 minutes over just two games during his freshman season.

Big Ten moves tournament

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that its men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of this year's Final Four. The tournament will be played March 10-14 just a few blocks away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse where the women's tourney will take place the same week. Big Ten officials see the advantages of Indianapolis as a tournament site, especially amid the covid-19 pandemic. The walkable hotels and restaurants, nearby venues and city's web of skywalks provide a better opportunity of keeping players, coaches and staff members healthy.

TRACK & FIELD

World record in 1,500 meters

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a new 1,500 meters indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes, 53.09 seconds Tuesday at a meet in northern France. A world bronze medalist, Tsegay followed the fast tempo set by the pacemaker and held on to prevail over double European indoor champion Laura Muir and her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant. Muir set a new British indoor record by running 3:59.58. Tsegay took more than two seconds off the previous record set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

HOCKEY

USA Hockey twins retiring

USA Hockey's twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando made the announcement in an article titled "More than Medals" that was published Tuesday on The Players' Tribune website. In it, the 31-year-olds reflected on their hockey journeys, which began when they were growing up in Grand Forks, N.D., and were punctuated with them helping the United States win gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018. The two played key roles in a 3-2 shootout victory over Canada in the championship game. Lamoureux-Morando scored the tying goal with less than seven minutes remaining, and Lamoureux-Davidson scored the decisive shootout goal to lead the U.S. to its second Olympic title and first since the 1998 Nagano Games. Together, the Lamoureuxs were members of U.S. teams that won six world championships and Olympic silver at the 2010 Vancouver and '14 Sochi Games.

