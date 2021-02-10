PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville West completes Har-Ber sweep with 56-53 decision

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West's boys entered the season with nothing to show for their previous eight games against Springdale Har-Ber.

The Wolverines now have a regular-season sweep and a tie-breaker advantage in the 6A-West Conference standings following a 56-53 victory Tuesday night over the Wildcats in Wolverine Arena.

Riley Buccino hit the go-ahead basket with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, then hit two free throws with 18.4 seconds as West (14-9, 7-4) moved into a tie for third-place with Har-Ber with three games remaining. The Wolverines, however, would get the higher seed for the upcoming conference tournament if the two teams remain tied.

"That was big," West coach Greg White said. "I told them before the game they put themselves in a chance for a big game, and they were excited to come out and play. It was a great effort by Har-Ber and got a shot at the buzzer.

"It was one of those great games in our league. We're excited to get that win, but now we have to stay focused and keep going."

West led by as many as 11 on a number of occasions, including a 42-31 cushion after Dawson Price's bucket with 2:23 left in the third quarter. Har-Ber (15-6, 7-4) then pulled within 45-39 before the third quarter ended, then used a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter and took the lead on Miles Rolfe's bucket with 3:28 remaining.

The Wildcats' lead only lasted 13 seconds as Buccino answered with a bucket and gave West the lead again, then Jacob McGhee's putback gave the Wolverines a 52-49 cushion with 2:20 remaining. Both teams swapped points the rest of the way, and Buccino's two free throws closed out the scoring.

"I get to the top of the key, and our big man seals off their big man," Buccino said about his go-ahead bucket. "I do a hop-step through, go off the glass with the layup -- big shot. Thanks to Moose (McGhee) for getting that layup for me.

"On those free throws, in my mind, I'm telling myself I've got to come through. I've been there for my team, and they've been there for me. I stepped up to the line and said 'I need these for them.'"

It put Har-Ber in a tough situation because the Wildcats hadn't hit a 3-pointer up to that point. Cameron Mains took one from the left wing and hit the back of the rim, then Jermaine Tilford's shot hit the top of the backboard and bounced away.

Dalton McDonald had 16 points and Buccino 10 for West, which travels to Rogers Heritage on Friday. Tilford finished with 16 for Har-Ber, followed by Garrett Nerenberg with 13 and Wolfe with 10.

Girls: Springdale Har-Ber 50, Bentonville West 37

Pacious McDaniel and Caylan Koons combined for 38 points as Har-Ber completed a sweep of West.

The win keeps the Lady Wildcats (9-8, 6-4) in the hunt for the third spot in the conference tournament.

Har-Ber took control of the game with an 11-0 run, which began with Ella Nelson's two free throws with 2:03 left in the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats then scored nine straight to start the second quarter, with Coons' bucket making it an 18-10 game with 3:25 before halftime.

Har-Ber took its first double-digit lead when McDaniel's bucket made it 30-20 with 3:45 left in the third quarter, but West (7-13, 4-7) made it a 30-25 game on Mary Beth Dyson's free throw early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Wildcats prevailed.

McDaniel finished with 21 points, while Koons added 17. Mona Keita had 13 points to lead West.