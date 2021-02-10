PREP BASKETBALL: Van Buren starts quick, downs Greenwood

GREENWOOD -- Van Buren coach Brad Autry noticed a lot of shots were not falling for his Pointers as they got ready for their game Tuesday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena. That quickly changed after the opening whistle.

Van Buren hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and didn't look back in a 60-45 victory against Greenwood in a 5A-West conference matchup.

The Pointers made 10 3-pointers in the game and were guided early by Jose Estrada. He finished with 17 points, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

He made Van Buren's first two baskets to take a 6-2 edge. He then made his final 3-pointer of the frame to give Van Buren a 14-7 lead and got the visiting crowd chanting, "he's on fire." Brandon Miller, who finished with 11 points, added a deep shot for the Pointers.

"Those shots falling early were huge," Autry said. "I made a comment to my assistant coach and it felt like we made just one shot in the entire warm up. Sometimes that is a really good sign. To shoot it as well as we did early, it really gave us a chance to get some footing on the road."

Van Buren (11-8, 5-6) was led by 19 points from Avery Salisbury. He scored eight of the team's 10 fourth-quarter points to help close out the game strong. Conner Myers also chipped in 10 points for the Pointers.

Greenwood (9-12, 5-6) was guided by Sam Forbus and Aiden Kennon each scoring a team-high 12 points. Braden Stein added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

With its hot shooting, Van Buren held a 17-10 edge heading into the second quarter. The Pointers were able to make 6 of 13 of their first-quarter shots, while they limited Greenwood to 4-of-13 shooting.

The shots kept falling for Van Buren in the second quarter. A four-point play by Myers made it a 31-21 edge just before the break. Miller added a basket after that to give the Pointers a 33-21 halftime lead.

Van Buren held a 50-35 edge entering the final quarter and closed it out strong behind Salisbury's scoring effort down the stretch to keep the game well out of reach.

Girls

Greenwood 76, Van Buren 43

The run through 6A-West conference play continued Tuesday night for Greenwood. The Lady Bulldogs (19-3) made it an 11-0 conference start for the first time since 2012.

Greenwood was guided by a team-high 18 points from Kinley Fisher. Abby Summitt had 16, Mady Cartwright and Anna Trusty each finished with 11 and Ally Sockey chipped in 10.

Van Buren (8-15, 2-10) got a game-high 20 points from Avery Shelly.

Van Buren used an early 10-0 run to take a 15-13 edge early in the first quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs used runs of 5-0, 7-0 and 8-0 in the second quarter to build a 39-26 halftime lead. Greenwood put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring Van Buren 30-7.