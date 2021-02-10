LOW-CARB RECIPE: Salmon dish is little-fuss and little-mess

The idea of one-pot cooking is irresistible: We're all drawn to the prospect of a speedy, less-messy meal during the busy work week. Despite its new wave of popularity and perhaps gimmicky appeal, though, it is no fad. Cooking in one vessel might seem tailor-made for today, but these dishes have been made for thousands of years in different cuisines and cultures throughout the world.

A quick marinade of yogurt, lemon and cumin creates a seal around the salmon filets, keeping them moist while cooking. Slather the salmon in the yogurt slurry first, so it can marinate while you cut the broccolini and lemon. Don't skip eating the softened lemon rinds for a bright burst of flavor. This salmon makes great leftovers in a salad, mixed with grains or hearty greens.

Za'atar Salmon With Charred Broccolini

½ cup thick-style plain yogurt, such as Greek or skyr

2 lemons (1 juiced, 1 sliced), divided use

1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided use

Kosher salt

4 salmon filets, 6 to 8 ounces each, skin removed

Ground black pepper

1 bunch broccolini (about 8 ounces), ends trimmed and thick pieces cut lengthwise

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more as needed

1 tablespoon za'atar

½ cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley, leaves and fine stems, for garnish

Position one rack in the middle of the oven and another 6 inches under the broiler heat source, and heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a shallow medium bowl, combine the yogurt, juice of 1 lemon, ½ teaspoon cumin and season to taste with salt. Liberally season the salmon with salt and pepper, then add it to the bowl and coat the fish with the yogurt mixture.

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccolini and lemon slices with the olive oil, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper until all the broccolini pieces have a light sheen to them. (You can pick seeds out of the lemons before or after roasting.) Push the vegetables to the side so the salmon has direct contact with the pan. Place the salmon in the center, skinned side down.

Roast for about 10 minutes, until the broccolini and lemon are lightly browned at the edges. Using tongs, flip the broccolini. Sprinkle the za'atar over the salmon, then return to the oven (rotating the baking sheet front to back) and roast for an additional 6 minutes, until the salmon is opaque.

Turn on the broiler and roast for 2 minutes more for medium-rare. Transfer the baking sheet to a counter and let the salmon rest for 2 minutes.

Divide the salmon, broccolini and lemon rounds on plates. Garnish with parsley, if using, and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 385 calories, 39 g protein, 22 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate (4 g sugar), 77 mg cholesterol, 155 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Fahr is the author of "Keeping It Simple: Easy Weeknight One-Pot Recipes" (Hardie Grant, 2020)