FILE - Virginia Destroyers head coach Marty Schottenheimer speaks after defeating the Las Vegas Locomotives to win the United Football League Championship in Virginia Beach, Va., in this Oct. 21, 2011, file photo. Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77. Schottenheimer died Monday night, Feb. 8, 2021, at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

FOOTBALL

Schottenheimer dies at 77

Marty Schottenheimer's NFL coaching career was as remarkable as it was flummoxing.

There were 200 regular-season wins, the eighth most in NFL history. There were a mystifying number of playoff losses, some so epic they had nicknames: "The Drive" and "The Fumble."

Always there was "Martyball," the conservative, smash-mouth approach that featured a strong running game and hard-nosed defense.

Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, N.C., his family said through former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore. He was 77. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and moved to hospice Jan. 30.

Schottenheimer coached Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego, going 200-126-1 in 21 seasons.

Schottenheimer considered himself a teacher and called the NFL "a people business."

"The best coach I ever had," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said in a statement. "I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn't fully prepared to win. ... I considered him a true All-American man."

Schottenheimer was a master at getting his players' attention. He would gather them in the pre-game huddle and holler, "One play at a time!" Among his other favorites: "This is us!" and "We've got our people!" Or, "Gentlemen, it's the 6 inches between your breastbone and your back -- your heart!"

Schottenheimer's teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC's No. 1 seed. But Schottenheimer was just 5-13 in the postseason.

In his final game, on Jan. 14, 2007, Schottenheimer's Chargers lost a home divisional playoff game to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 24-21.

