State's covid hospitalizations fall to new 3-month low

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 1,092 — the fifth consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in the state fell for the second straight day, reaching its lowest level since early November, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care units rose.

The state's death toll from the virus since March, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 26, to 5,174.

"Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it."

After falling by two on Tuesday, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell Wednesday by 40, to 735, its lowest level since Nov. 7.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to 138, while the number who were in intensive care as of 2 p.m. rose by six, to 282.

Both measures remained well below the highs they reached early last month, however.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the first one was diagnosed in March rose to 309,940.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 708, to 14,190, as 1,774 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The increase in cases was Arkansas' smallest one-day rise on a Wednesday since Oct. 28.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell for the fifth straight day, dropping from 1,549 as of Tuesday to 1,359 as of Wednesday.

