Super Quiz: Sheriffs

This sheriff is the main antagonist in the Robin Hood legend.
He portrayed the widowed sheriff of Mayberry, N.C., on TV.
This sheriff is renowned for killing Billy the Kid.
He participated in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.
"I Shot the Sheriff' is a song written by this Jamaican singer.
He is the main character in the "Toy Story" franchise.
On TV, Gene Barry played this man whose real first name was Bartholomew.
Tom Bosley played Sheriff Amos Tupper on this TV crime drama.
Fess Parker portrayed this pioneer, explorer and folk hero on TV.
ANSWERS
Sheriff of Nottingham
Andy Griffith
Pat Garrett
Wyatt Earp
Bob Marley
Sheriff Woody
Bat Masterson
"Murder, She Wrote"
Daniel Boone
