Trump 2nd impeachment trial starts

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's second impeachment trial opened Tuesday with video showing the former president telling a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell" against his reelection defeat, followed by images of the attack on Congress that happened soon after.

In an early test of the former president's defense, Trump's team lost a crucial bid Tuesday to halt the trial on constitutional grounds. Senators confirmed, 56-44, their jurisdiction over the trial, the first of a president no longer in office. While six Republican senators joined the Democrats in proceeding, the tally showed how far prosecutors have to go to win conviction, which requires a two-thirds threshold of 67 senators.

Tuesday's vote was on whether a former president could be tried after leaving office.

Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman voted that the trial was unconstitutional.

House Democrats prosecuting the case told senators that they were presenting "cold, hard facts" against Trump, who is charged with inciting the mob siege of the Capitol to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2EA_3d4-Bw]

Senators sitting as jurors, many who themselves fled for safety that day, watched the video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving.

"You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution," Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the leader of the House Democrats prosecuting the case, told the senators after playing the video. "That's a high crime and misdemeanor. If that's not an impeachable offense, then there's no such thing."

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached. The Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Biden's victory. Five people died.

Trump's lawyers argued that his words at the rally Jan. 6 constituted free speech akin to typical political language and hardly incited the violence. They characterized the impeachment as yet another partisan attack driven by animus that will set a precedent for political retribution as power changes with each election.

"The political pendulum will shift one day," Bruce Castor, the lawyer leading off for the former president, told the Senate. "This chamber and the chamber across the way will change one day, and partisan impeachments will become commonplace."

But prosecutors say he "has no good defense," and they promise new evidence.

Security remained tight Tuesday at the Capitol, a changed place after the attack, fenced off with razor wire with armed National Guard troops on patrol. The nine House managers walked across the shuttered building to prosecute the case before the Senate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would not be watching the trial of his predecessor.

With senators gathered as the court of impeachment, sworn to deliver "impartial justice," the trial started with debate and a vote over whether it's constitutionally permissible to prosecute Trump after he is no longer in the White House.

At one point, Raskin told the personal story of taking his family to the Capitol the day of the riot, to witness the certification of the Electoral College vote, only to have his daughter and son-in-law hiding in an office, fearing for their lives.

[DOCUMENT: Democratic legal brief » arkansasonline.com/22bri/]

"Senators, this cannot be our future," Raskin said through tears. "This cannot be the future of America."

Trump attorney David Schoen turned the trial toward starkly partisan tones, the defense showing its own video of Democrats calling for the former president's impeachment.

Schoen said Democrats are fueled by a "base hatred" of the former president and "seeking to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene."

It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, in part because the senators were witnesses themselves. Trump has declined a request to testify.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., questioned the need for lengthy proceedings.

"I'm not sure how much more presentation there needs to be on the facts because frankly, every single person sitting in there was a witness," he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called for the Capitol attackers to be held accountable.

"As both counsel on both sides said, the acts that occurred in this building are reprehensible and vile, and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Presidential impeachment trials have been conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump last year.

The first test Tuesday was on the constitutionality of the trial, signaling attitudes in the Senate. Six Republicans joined with Democrats to pursue the trial, just one more than in a similar vote last week. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana added to the ranks of Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Trump's accusers argue that his actions in his final days in power were so egregious and threatening to democracy that he must be held accountable.

"What you experienced that day, what we experienced that day, what our country experienced that day, is the framers' worst nightmare come to life," Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., another impeachment manager, told the senators.

[DOCUMENT: Articles of impeachment against President Trump » arkansasonline.com/impeach2/]

"Presidents can't inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened."

Even though Trump can no longer be removed from office, conviction would stand as a statement of repudiation for history and permit the senators to bar him from running for federal office again.

The managers maintained that there must be no "January exception" for presidents to escape repercussions through impeachment on their way out of office and cited a series of writings by the nation's framers as well as contemporary conservative scholars.

Neguse referred to the corruption case of William Belknap, a war secretary in the Grant administration, who was impeached, tried and ultimately acquitted by the Senate after leaving office.

Trump's case is hardly a run-of-the-mill corruption charge, he said, but incitement of insurrection. If Congress stands by, "it would invite future presidents to use their power without any fear of accountability."

Trump's lawyers condemned the violence but rejected the suggestion that the former president was responsible for it. They maintained that the Constitution did not permit an impeachment trial of a former president because it was meant to lead to removal, and Trump is no longer in office.

If he committed a crime, they said, he could be prosecuted criminally.

"This idea of a January amnesty is nonsense," Castor said. "There is no opportunity where the president of the United States can run rampant in January at the end of his term and just go away scot-free. The Department of Justice does know what to do with such people."

Because of the covid-19 crisis, senators were allowed to spread out, including in the "marble room" just off the Senate floor, where proceedings are shown on TV, or even in the public galleries above the chamber. Most were at their desks on the opening day, however.

[DOCUMENT: Transcript of President Trump's Jan. 6 speech » arkansasonline.com/jan6trump/]

Presiding was not the chief justice of the United States, as in previous presidential impeachment trials, but the chamber's senior-most member of the majority party, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the substantive opening arguments will begin today, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; by Peter Baker of The New York Times; and by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Billboard trucks parked on the National Mall near of the U.S. Capitol during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill at the conclusion of the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett leads impeachment managers through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

In this image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, gavels the the second impeachment trial of Trump to a close for the day in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Members of the national guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In this image from video, David Schoen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Key players in the Senate impeachment trial prosecution and defense of former President Donald Trump. (AP Graphic)