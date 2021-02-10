Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Clarendon’s Kaleb Williams

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2022 athlete Kaleb Williams.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Clarendon’s Kaleb Williams.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 180 pounds

Stats: As a junior, Williams rushed 115 times for 781 yards and 16 touchdowns, and completed 39 of 85 passes for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns. In six games he recorded 27.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown.

Clarendon Coach Dusty Meek:

“He’s been quarterback since the eighth grade. This year we kind of built around him and groomed him along and each year has taken a tremendous step in the right direction. At the next level he’s probably going to be a running back, linebacker, D-back type.

“In the playoff game at Fordyce, he went down with a high ankle sprain and it pretty eliminated everything we could do.”

Meek on Williams' comparable speed to teammate Quincey McAdoo, who is committed to Florida State:

“He’s going to be a dandy if they jump on him. He might not be as explosive as Quincey but they run neck and neck. He’s not as tall but he’s a lot thicker, big body. He’s going to be able to carry some good weight when he gets to the next level.”

