Wednesday recruiting tidbits: 4-star QB 'talking a lot' with Briles

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (left) and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles are shown during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

• One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects said his relationship with Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is becoming stronger.

ESPN 4-star signal caller MJ Morris, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Atlanta Pace Academy said he and Briles “have been talking a lot recently.” He said the relationship “is becoming stronger and stronger every time we talk.”

ESPN rates him the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

• Arkansas cornerback coach Sam Carter continues to stay in constant contact with a junior defensive back target Jaylen Lewis, a Tom Lemming 3-star plus prospect.

He said he talks to Carter everyday.

Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and others. He had a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Jan. 30.

• Tight end target Jason Llewellyn said “I talk to Arkansas the most right now.”

Llewellyn, 6-5, 240 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, has 17 offers from schools including Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, TCU, Michigan State, Minnesota and others. He talks to Briles, tight ends coach Cody Kennedy and head coach Sam Pittman.

“I talk to Coach Briles the most, but I also talk to coach Kennedy and Pittman frequently,” he said.

He gave a recent virtual visit with the Hogs a thumbs up.

“It was awesome, I loved the facilities and the people,” Llewellyn said.

• Cornerback Brylan Green is planning to have a virtual visit with Arkansas in the near future.

“I’m trying to find a good date so we can set it up around my baseball schedule,” said Green, who is also being recruited by the Razorbacks' baseball team.

Green, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy said Arkansas was one of his favorite schools after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hogs on Jan. 18.

He also has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Mississippi State, Kansas and others.

• Sophomore offensive lineman Cayden Green said of Arkansas, "Just waiting until I can go see the campus.”

Green, 6-5, 290 pounds, Lee's Summit (Mo.) North has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and others.

He said he’ll get to Fayetteville soon after the NCAA lifts the recruiting dead period.

“For sure one of my first stops,” Green said.

• ESPN 4-star receiver Matthew Golden said his relationship with Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton “is getting stronger day-by-day.”

Golden, 6-1, 195 pounds, of Houston Klein Cain has 15 offers from schools including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Houston, TCU and others. ESPN rates him the No. 36 wide recover and the No. 267 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

He said he and Guiton are “trying to get a virtual visit set up.”