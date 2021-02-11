2-mask use now among suggestions from CDC

Daniel Ryan, 27, wears two masks, following one of the CDC's recommendations to protect against more transmissible coronavirus variants. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Sarah L. Voisin

WASHINGTON -- Federal health officials on Wednesday urged Americans to consider wearing two masks as one of several strategies to better protect themselves against the threat of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

"We know that universal masking works," said John Brooks, medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's covid-19 response. "And now these variants are circulating. ... Whatever we can do to improve the fit of a mask to make it work better, the faster we can end this pandemic."

Two methods substantially boost fit and protection, according to a CDC report and updated guidance on its website. One is wearing a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask. The second is improving the fit of a single surgical mask by knotting the ear loops and tucking in the sides close to the face to prevent air from leaking out around the edges.

Both of those methods reduced exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by more than 95% in a laboratory experiment using dummies, the report said.

A year after the coronavirus's arrival in the United States -- with the death toll now approaching 500,000 -- the updated guidance stresses the importance of mask-wearing as one of the best defenses against more transmissible variants, along with social distancing, frequent hand-washing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

The guidance was issued as health officials race to vaccinate tens of millions of people but remain hampered by a limited vaccine supply.

It also represents a new administration's effort to present clear masking guidelines after mixed messaging and the politicization of the issue appear to have bewildered many Americans. Early last year, health officials did not urge the use of masks because of concerns that health workers would be unable to get them. Even after health officials reversed course in April after realizing that people without symptoms were driving the virus's spread, President Donald Trump refused to wear a mask and ridiculed those who did. In part as a result, many Americans still disdain them.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged at a White House briefing Wednesday that some people may be "both tired of hearing about masks as well as tired of wearing them." She noted that "masks can be cumbersome; they can be inconvenient."

Conceding the changing guidance since the start of the pandemic, Walensky said that knowledge about the virus has evolved over time.

"The science is clear," she said. "Everyone needs to be wearing a mask when they're in public or when they are in their own home but with people who do not live in their household. This is especially true with our ongoing concern about new variants spreading in the United States."

Walensky said research shows that coronavirus infections and deaths have decreased when policies mandating masks are implemented. "With cases, hospitalizations and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements," she said.

The bottom line, she said, is that wearing any type of mask is better than not wearing one at all.

'INFORMED CHOICE'

Until now, the CDC's recommendation has focused on cloth masks because of worries about a shortage of surgical masks and N95 respirator masks for health care personnel. But as supply has improved, the agency is providing information about the pros and cons of different masks "so consumers can make an informed choice about what they want to use," Brooks said. The agency is still not recommending that consumers wear N95 respirators.

President Joe Biden has urged all Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office, and he signed executive orders requiring their use on federal property and on planes, trains and buses. Thirty-six state governments currently require people to wear face coverings in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a tally by the AARP. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also have mask orders. Three states -- Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi -- have lifted such mandates.

Several European nations have also tightened mask regulations. Germany and Austria last month required people riding on public transportation or going to supermarkets to wear more-protective masks, including N95s that filter 95% of airborne particles. France has mandated its citizens wear masks that block more than 90% of airborne particles in public places. The World Health Organization recommends that the public use fabric masks, ideally with three layers.

Brooks and other public health experts say the key takeaway from the new CDC guidelines is mask fit, which improves filtration, or the ability of material to block tiny particles.

"Double masking is one way you can do it," he said, noting that double masking does not mean double protection. "It may not be the right solution for everybody," he added. For some people, wearing two masks can impede breathing or obstruct peripheral vision that could lead to a fall and result in injury.

Surgical masks also can be adjusted to make them better fit the contours of the face, Brooks said. The three-ply masks, which may be flat-pleated or cone-shaped, are not designed to protect against infections from viruses and bacteria but rather to prevent contamination of sterile surgical sites and to prevent blood and other fluids from splashing onto the wearer's mouth and nose.

Studies have shown that fit also can be improved using simple materials, including nylon hosiery around the neck and over either a cloth or surgical mask, and the use of mask fitters -- small, reusable and adjustable frames or braces worn either as ear loops or behind the head to secure face coverings tightly on noses.

MASK STUDIES

The CDC conducted experiments last month to test the effectiveness of mask combinations: A three-ply surgical mask blocked 42% of particles from a simulated cough, and a three-ply cloth mask blocked 44%. But a cloth mask covering a medical mask blocked 92% of the particles, the report said.

In a second experiment simulating someone releasing particles during breathing, a dummy wearing two masks and one wearing a knotted/tucked medical mask reduced exposure for an unmasked dummy by 82% and 62%, respectively. When one dummy was not wearing any masks and the one acting as the bystander wore two masks or a knotted/tucked medical mask, the bystander's exposure was reduced by 83% and 64.5%, respectively.

But when both dummies wore two masks or knotted/tucked medical masks, the bystander's exposure was reduced by more than 95% in both situations.

Brooks cautioned against generalizing the numeric findings of the studies, however. The experiments used one type of cotton mask and one type of medical mask in a laboratory, "not with human beings," he said.

Other experts expressed concern that double masking could discourage mask-wearing.

"I would rather people focus on finding one quality mask that meets the mark, versus trying to layer masks and create discomfort, difficulty breathing ... or frustration that might lead to no mask at all," said Saskia Popescu, an infectious-disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University.

David Rothamer, an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has experimented with masks on mannequins in classrooms while studying the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus in college classes. He said he is not a proponent of double masking because it consumes more masks and can also lead to more air leakage.

"The only reason to [wear two masks] is if you can get better fit," he said.

VACCINE ADVICE

Meanwhile, independent experts advising the World Health Organization about immunization on Wednesday recommended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine even in countries that turned up worrying coronavirus variants in their populations.

The WHO experts' advice is used by health care officials worldwide, but it doesn't amount to a green light for the United Nations and its partners to ship the vaccine to countries that have signed up to receive the shots through a global initiative. That approval could come after separate WHO group meetings on Friday and Monday to assess whether an emergency-use listing for the AstraZeneca vaccine is warranted.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is important because it forms the bulk of the stockpile acquired so far by the U.N.-backed effort known as Covax, which aims to deploy coronavirus vaccines to people globally. Covax plans to start shipping hundreds of millions of doses worldwide later this month, but that is contingent on WHO approval, the vaccine stockpile and countries' readiness to receive doses.

But the vaccine has faced rising concerns. After an early study suggested that it might be less effective against a variant first seen in South Africa, the South African government scrambled to tweak its covid-19 vaccination program.

"Even if there is a reduction in the possibility of this vaccine having a full impact in its protection capacity, especially against severe disease, there is no reason not to recommend its use even in countries that have the circulation of the variants," said Dr. Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of the WHO's expert group.

Separately, German officials agreed Wednesday to reopen schools and hairdressers in the coming weeks, while extending much of the country's coronavirus lockdown until March 7 over concern that new virus variants could reverse the decline in confirmed cases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 governors decided to leave in place many facets of the current lockdown that were due to expire on Sunday, as well as set a new target of 35 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants before letting small stores, museums and other businesses reopen.

The government's previous goal had been to push the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants each week below 50, to enable reliable contact-tracing. The number peaked at nearly 200 just before Christmas but is now down to 68 nationwide, a trend Merkel credited to people respecting the existing measures.

"We have this great uncertainty with the mutation," Merkel said, explaining the new benchmark. "It will gain the upper hand. The old virus will disappear. We will live with the new virus, and we can't yet judge this new virus and its behavior."

"If we can't achieve better tracing, then it can quickly happen again there; we'll get exponential growth," she told reporters. "That's why we have to be so careful."

Still, officials agreed that states will be able to reopen schools and kindergartens sooner, with some announcing that they will gradually resume classes in elementary schools starting Feb. 22. Several governors had argued the measure was necessary to relieve parents of the burden of home schooling and make sure that underprivileged children don't fall too far behind.

Information for this article was contributed by Lena H. Sun and Fenit Nirappil of The Washington Post; and by Jamey Keaten, Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber and David Rising of The Associated Press.