$80,000 questions reveal library suit

Library Director Bobbie Morgan (right), assistant director Ricky Williams (second from right) and Jefferson County/Pine Bluff Board members listen to an attorney from Mitchell, Williams Law Firm (left), which represents the library. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series.

When library board member and vice chairwoman Glenda Daniels questioned Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System Director Bobbie Morgan about an $80,000 appropriation she requested, Morgan said she could not recall what the money was for.

But in the roughly three-hour board meeting, during which there was much back-and-forth dialogue between Daniels and Morgan, Daniels zeroed in on an $80,000 "prayer for relief" demand made in a lawsuit as the reason for Morgan's request.

Board members were apparently unaware that the library system had been sued.

Even new board president, Tom Owens, was curious to know what lawsuit the requested funds were associated with, asking Morgan to provide details by the next board meeting.

"This is the first time I've seen this," said Owens. "I want to know. We all need to know."

According to court and other documents obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, Gwendolyn Shelton, a former branch manager at the Altheimer Library branch, filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Aug. 8, 2019, amending it a few weeks later to provide more details.

Shelton contends that the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System discriminated against her by paying her less than other branch managers, and failed to give her holiday pay and other benefits because she is Black.

Shelton further asserts that when she inquired about why she was not getting the same pay and benefits as the other branch managers, she was given various reasons by Morgan, with Morgan saying either "the board has not approved it yet," "the board is still working on it," or "you are supposed to be getting holiday pay."

Shelton said she was told that Morgan had misspoken, so Shelton consulted Human Resources Manager Jeanie West about a telephone conversation Shelton had with Morgan. Shelton said that during the conversation with West, Shelton told West that Morgan had told her she was supposed to be getting holiday pay.

According to court documents, when Shelton interviewed for the position of Altheimer branch manager, she was told that it was a part-time job but that she would receive benefits such as holiday pay, vacation pay, sick leave and insurance, as if she was working full time. She says she never received those benefits.

Shelton also said in her lawsuit that she noticed that the white branch managers with a majority white population were getting more program funding than branch managers that served a majority Black population and that the statistics appeared to have been manipulated to give the white branch managers more funding.

According to the lawsuit, Shelton said Morgan first admitted that the statistics did not match what she had based her funding on but then later said that Shelton was not properly trained after Shelton refused to accept Morgan's answers to Shelton's questions.

Shelton said she was ordered to attend training conducted by one of the white branch managers and not by her supervisor who was also ordered to attend training.

The lawsuit alleges that management also failed to provide relief if Shelton could not report to work because of an emergency, doctor's appointment or vacation, whereas other branch managers were given relief when needed.

Shelton resigned in June 2019, saying it was a hostile and unsafe work environment. After talking with other Black employees and former employees, Shelton said she saw that there was a pattern of discriminatory behavior toward Black employees.

A sworn affidavit was also filed with the courts from another former employee who worked for the library system from 1994-2018, and who described other instances of discrimination.

After Shelton made her personal complaints known to her supervisor and Morgan -- complaints that Shelton said had not been taken seriously -- she attended an April 2019 board meeting and submitted a written complaint and supporting documents to eight board members, which included the president of the library's board of trustees, Linda Banks.

During the board meeting, court documents state, Banks had asked all of the board members to provide information about their backgrounds. It was during this board meeting that Banks revealed that she was from Redfield and was the only board member to have been on the board the entire duration without ever leaving. Court documents state that the Redfield branch has a white branch manager and a majority white population.

Court documents also state that the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County System has conducted itself intentionally, deliberately, willfully and in callous disregard of the rights of Shelton.

The "prayer for relief," about which Morgan said she had no recollection, asks that the court award Shelton:

(a) All attendant back pay, benefits and other emoluments of employment.

(b) The sum of $80,000 in compensatory damages suffered because of the intentional,

deliberate, willful and callous disregard in its discriminatory actions toward the Plaintiff.

(c) Costs and reasonable attorneys' fees incurred with this lawsuit with interest thereon;

and

(d) Other damages and further relief as deemed just.

In response to the allegations of the lawsuit the library filed an answer, represented by Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock, stating that library officials did not engage in any unlawful or wrongful conduct with respect to Shelton; is not liable to Shelton in any manner; and Shelton is not entitled to any relief or damages.

The library asked that the complaint be dismissed, but according to a Status Report Document filed Feb. 9, a bench trial is scheduled to take place June 7 in federal district court in Little Rock between Shelton and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System.

Attempts to reach Morgan on Wednesday were unsuccessful.