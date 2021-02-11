Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic slows after crashes cause lane closures on I-40, I-55

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A traffic camera shows the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in St. Francis County blocked around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic in both directions northeast of Interstate 40 was impacted as a result of a crash in Lonoke County, according to transportation officials.

A crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. 3.1 miles west of Lonoke, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The wreck was cleared by 11:39 a.m.

Traffic cameras show all westbound lanes of I-40 in St. Francis County were blocked late Thursday morning as a result of a crash that happened near mile marker 254.3, according to ARDOT.

Dave Parker, a spokesperson for ARDOT, said both lanes of I-55 south of Blytheville in Mississippi County were closed this morning because a truck slid on ice and took out a utility pole, so utility lines are down in the area. That crash was cleared as of 11:17 a.m.

Officials have warned that current winter weather could create a coat of ice on roadways.

A state Department of Transportation map showed slush, ice patches and ice on roads throughout the eastern part of the state. Real-time traffic updates and road conditions can be seen at idrivearkansas.com/.

Read more about today's weather conditions and updates at arkansasonline.com/211weather/.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT