Traffic slows after crashes cause lane closures on I-40, I-55

A traffic camera shows the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in St. Francis County blocked around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic in both directions northeast of Interstate 40 was impacted as a result of a crash in Lonoke County, according to transportation officials.

A crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. 3.1 miles west of Lonoke, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The wreck was cleared by 11:39 a.m.

Traffic cameras show all westbound lanes of I-40 in St. Francis County were blocked late Thursday morning as a result of a crash that happened near mile marker 254.3, according to ARDOT.

Dave Parker, a spokesperson for ARDOT, said both lanes of I-55 south of Blytheville in Mississippi County were closed this morning because a truck slid on ice and took out a utility pole, so utility lines are down in the area. That crash was cleared as of 11:17 a.m.

Officials have warned that current winter weather could create a coat of ice on roadways.

A state Department of Transportation map showed slush, ice patches and ice on roads throughout the eastern part of the state. Real-time traffic updates and road conditions can be seen at idrivearkansas.com/.

Read more about today's weather conditions and updates at arkansasonline.com/211weather/.