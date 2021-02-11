Alma residents call for mayor to resign

ALMA -- Some city residents are calling for Mayor Jerry Martin to resign amid allegations of stalking and harassment.

Romona Nelson said she spoke on behalf of multiple people during a City Council study session Monday when she referred to two police complaints filed by Martin's estranged wife and another accusing him of stalking two young adults.

No criminal charges have been filed against Martin.

"We want Jerry to know we are not going to give up, and we are going to have him removed as mayor," Nelson said. "What he has done is so wrong in so many ways."

Martin, 57, said after the meeting that he isn't planning to step down.

"We haven't done anything," said Martin, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018. "There's been no illegal activity. There's nothing. This is going to be a matter that is personal and private, and, at least on my end of it, it's going to remain that way."

Monday's study session followed a special meeting the City Council held Thursday. The agenda for the meeting listed only an executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Nothing was voted on or decided after the executive session, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Shawnna Reynolds.

Councilman Evan Thacker said the council had received some phone calls, text messages and emails from residents regarding Martin. Council members thought it would be prudent to "take some time and get on the same page, make our intentions moving forward clear," Thacker said.

Several of the comments were about the three complaints filed with the Police Department since October.

Donna Martin, 63, filed for divorce from Jerry Martin on Sept. 29, according to court records. The case is open in Crawford County Circuit Court.

Donna Martin called police Oct. 24 and told them Martin grabbed her by the hand and squeezed it hard during an argument. A police officer went to the house and asked Donna Martin if she wanted to pursue charges against her husband but she declined, according to the report.

Donna Martin contacted police again three days later. She reported finding a GPS tracking device attached to the undercarriage of her vehicle. She told police that she believed her husband had put it there, according to the second police report.

The third complaint, filed Jan. 27, was from an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. They said Martin asked a neighbor to take a photo of an "older, black Chevy truck" and write down the license number, according to the police report.

The 18-year-old woman said her boyfriend, the 19-year-old man, owns the truck, and Martin was following them through town, according to the report.

The 37-year-old woman said she saw Jerry Martin walking in the neighborhood late at night, driving continually through the neighborhood, parking across the street at Alma Primary School and at a neighboring church, according to the report.

Nelson said Monday that she and other residents have begun checking into getting a petition started to have Martin removed from office.

Arkansas Code Annotated 14-42-119 states that someone holding an elected office in a municipality for a four-year term in a mayor-council form of government is subject to removal from office by electors qualified to vote for a successor.

This can be accomplished by obtaining enough signatures, equal to 25%, from qualified electors on a petition requesting the removal of the officer in question, the statute states. The petition must then be filed with the county clerk by noon no more than 105 days and no less than 91 days before the next general election after the election at which the officer was elected.

If the county clerk determines that the petition is sufficient, the clerk will certify it to the county board of election commissioners, according to the statute. If a majority of qualified electors at the election vote in favor of removing the officer, a vacancy will exist in the office and the office holder will vacate it immediately after the election is certified.

If a majority of the electors vote against removing the officer, the officer will continue serving during the term for which the officer was elected.