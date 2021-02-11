The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 10, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-361. David Burgess v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part; remanded in part. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

-- JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-119. Vincent N. Ludwick v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-563. Paul Christopher Watkins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-415. Anthony Baumann v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-19-671. Ryan James Kirkland v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-20-58. Gary Conley v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE N. MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-198. Hunt Memorial Cathedral of Faith and West Dumas Church of God in Christ v. Union Bank and Trust Company, from Desha County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-279. (In the Matter of the Adoption of LZ, a Minor) Steven and Christina Zimmerman v. Austin Henry, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-805. Jeffery C. Frazier v. Office of Child Support Enforcement, Jana L. Bland, and Paige E. Bland, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

E-20-211. Charles Fred Martin v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-157. America's Pre-Owned Selection, LLC v. Franchesica Williams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-441. Fred Nolen v. Walmart Associates; Walmart Associates, Inc.; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-209. Ray Porchay v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-114. Tina L. Melius v. Chapel Ridge Nursing Center, LLC; and Amtrust North America Insurance, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-20-564. Sarah McCloud v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.