Arts Academy board approves teacher's dismissal

ROGERS -- The Arkansas Arts Academy board on Tuesday approved the dismissal of a teacher who wrote a profanity-laced email to state legislators last month.

The 5-2 vote accepting the administration's decision to fire social studies teacher Joshua Depner came after the board met in executive session for about 30 minutes. Leslee Post and Adrienne Jackson voted against the termination.

Depner sent an email concerning House Bills 1218 and 1231 with the salutation "Dear Fascist White Supremacists" to legislators Jan. 27, he said.

The email contained profanities and strong language that accused lawmakers of making an "appalling attempt to FURTHER whitewash history. It is absolutely nothing less than an attempt to codify white supremacy in Arkansas schools."

Depner said he emailed an apology to lawmakers Jan. 27 as well. He attributed his prior email to the stress of being a teacher during the covid-19 pandemic.

House Bill 1231 failed in a legislative committee Tuesday. It would have prohibited using public school money to teach the 1619 Project curriculum and reduce money distributed to public schools that teach the curriculum. The project is a set of essays and reporting based on the thesis the United States' foundational date is the year the first enslaved Africans were transported to the colonies.

House Bill 1218 would prohibit offering courses, events and activities that isolate students based on characteristics within programs of instruction and would adjust funding for schools offering prohibited courses, events and activities.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, sponsored both bills. He said Tuesday he's planning to file a student-protection bill to allow parental examination of curriculum and an opt-in preference to parents, which likely will lead to him withdrawing HB1218.

Three people -- one student and two parents -- used time allotted for public comment during Tuesday's Arts Academy board meeting to talk about Depner.

The student praised Depner for his teaching abilities and how he treated students. She asked the board to consider giving him a second chance.

Both parents who spoke said they supported the administrators' decision to fire Depner.

Depner, 33, was in his third year with the school as a social studies teacher for grades 7-12. Arkansas Arts Academy is an open-enrollment charter school for grades K-12.

Post served in the state Legislature for one term starting in 2011 when she lived in Ozark. She said after the meeting if she had received a letter with the kind of language Depner used, "I would be a lot less likely to want to meet with that person or take them seriously."

However, she said, she didn't think Depner deserved to lose his job because of the email he sent.