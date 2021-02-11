At the post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Delta Downs, 12:55 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate 2:45 p.m.

FINISH LINES

Jockey Jon Court recorded his 691st career Oaklawn victory aboard Parkin in the Rear for trainer Tommy Vance of Hot Springs in Saturday's third race. Court, 60, was Oaklawn's leading rider in 2000. ... Boldor received a preliminary Beyer Speed figure of 100 for his 1-length victory in the King Cotton Stakes on Saturday. The King Cotton was the first major local prep race for the Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap on April 10. ... Trainer Robertino Diodoro said there is no specific target for the debut of 3-year-old colt Dreamer's Disease. The recent Oaklawn arrival finished sixth in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Nov. 6. ... Heated Argument, an unstarted 3-year-old half-sister to multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Ministry, was a 33/4-length winner of Saturday's ninth race, an Arkansas-bred maiden special weights sprint. Heated Argument is by Tapiture, winner of the Grade III Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn in 2014. Like Ministry -- winner of the Rainbow Miss Stakes in 2017 and the Downthedustyroad Stakes in 2018 -- Heated Argument is campagined by trainer Jaime Gonzalez and her breeeder, Linda Robbins of Hot Springs. Heated Argument represented the third winner of the meet for 7-pound apprentice jockey Joshua Morales.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.