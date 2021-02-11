Benefits With Friends: Open Avenues marks 46 years with fundraiser

Brenda Neal, Open Avenues executive director, may have a future in rap music, or perhaps just rap music in her future. The nonprofit leader has committed to stream a live rap performance if the group can meet its fundraising goal of $4,600 from its online benefit (paypal.com/paypalme/openavenuesnwa) that launched Sunday and will conclude at 11:45 p.m. today. The online Open Avenues Birthday Bash is part of the group's "celebrating 46 years of supporting people with disabilities." Corey Bender, merchandising vice president of household chemicals at Walmart, is serving as the event's virtual party host.
Kelly Sampson, development director, says: "What better way to celebrate our birthday than with a socially distanced party and fundraiser? Reynolds Consumer Products is matching donations up to $4,600. If we meet our goal, Brenda Neal has reluctantly agreed to write and perform a rap song for our participants. And just for fun, we'll stream it live on Facebook. I don't think our donors will let us miss the goal with such a fun reward at the end."
The organization serves adults with disabilities and helps its clients live as independently as possible while being active participants in the community at large. The nonprofit organization provides employment and job skills training along with job placement services.
Sampson says Open Avenues has adapted as necessary since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We've only been able to bring back approximately 80% of our participants since we had to quarantine beginning in March. We did a slow phased-in reopening, bringing back a few people at a time to ensure we could maintain social distancing and enforce mask wearing. We still haven't been able to bring back some of our participants who require more hands-on care, and others have elected to stay home for their own safety."
-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER
cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com
Birthday Bash
Who: Open Avenues
What: The online fundraiser is part of the celebration as the group marks its 46th year.
When: Ends at 11:45 p.m. today
Where: paypal.com/paypalme/openavenuesnwa
Information: (479) 636-5082 or openavenues.org