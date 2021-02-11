Crashes kill 3 people on rainy state roads

At least three people died in road accidents during inclement weather conditions on Tuesday, Arkansas State Police said.

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on the Illinois River bridge on Arkansas 16 Tuesday night.

April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both of Siloam Springs, were killed in the accident, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Criner confirmed that two people died at the scene and a third person was transported by ambulance with minor injuries to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

April Fanning was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car east on Arkansas 16 when the vehicle spun left of the centerline and into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, the report stated. The Silverado struck the passenger side door of the Town Car, the report stated.

A third vehicle was also involved in the accident, Criner said.

Details about the occupants of the other vehicle were not listed in the report.

Road conditions were rainy and icy, the report stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 21-year-old driver died in an accident in Saline County.

Adrianna Sepeda of Cedar Creek, Texas, was traveling eastbound in a 2008 Dodge Ram about 3 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Browning Road, lost control and traveled into the path of a westbound 2016 Mack truck, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Mack truck hit the passenger side of the Dodge Ram, according to a preliminary state police report.

Details about the occupant of the Mack truck were not in the report.

At the time of the accident, state police said, the weather was rainy and the road was wet.