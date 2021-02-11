Engine woes trim air show displays

The Air Force F-35 jet team that performs at air shows around the world has had to scale back appearances this year because of a growing shortage of engines related to longer repair periods, some because of previously unreported shortcomings with engine blade coatings.

The Air Combat Command that controls the F-35 demonstration team late last month cut the number of 2021 shows by eight performances, or about one-third, to ensure that the flying doesn’t aggravate a worsening service-wide shortage of Raytheon Technologies Corp. engines.

The engines on A-model F-35s have been running “hot,” or close to the limits of their design, and that heat has caused premature cracks, or delamination, of turbine blade coatings. That’s forced the engines to be removed or repaired earlier than anticipated, aggravating an already backlogged depot system. The cracks in the coating are not a flight safety issue, but they do reduce an engine’s useful life, said a defense official.

The Air Force is working “diligently” with the F-35 Joint Program Office and Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney engine unit “to resolve supply and maintenance issues” with the engines, according to an Air Combat Command statement. Reducing air show performances will help “ensure the Air Force has enough engine capacity to meet operational requirements,” it added.

The previously undisclosed engine issue is just the latest complication with the $398 billion F-35 program that the Pentagon must contend with.

The Pentagon’s annual F-35 Selected Acquisition Report estimates that the U.S. will spend $66.4 billion on the F-35’s engine program. While the cutback in air shows is the most public signal of the engine’s problems, the concerns aren’t just affecting the flying team. The longer times in the engine repair depot are putting a pinch on Air Force jet engines across the service, according to the defense official. The Air Force has taken delivery of about 270 of a planned 1,763 F-35s.

F-35 spokeswoman Laura Seal in a statement that the program office is “working closely” with the Pratt & Whitney unit to “resolve supply and maintenance issues.”