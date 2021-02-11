ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Author Nell Irvin Painter to talk Black history via Zoom

Little Rock's Esse Purse Museum marks Black History Month with a display of photographs, designer clothes and purses “to show the beauty, glamour, strength and resilience of Black women in America.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Esse exhibit

Esse Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock, marks Black History Month with a display of photographs, designer clothes and purses "to show the beauty, glamour, strength and resilience of Black women in America." Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens and military, half price on Wednesday. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

Abstract paintings

Artist and curator Kinya Christian poses with one of her artworks on display in “Reflections of the Black Experience," at the Rogers Historical Museum through Feb. 27. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kinya Christian)

"Tether: Thomas Coffey & Stephanie Petet," abstract paintings by two Northwest Arkansas artists, opens today at 211 South, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibit will remain up until April 23. Both artists use "bold color combinations and a poetic sensibility," according to gallery curator Kellie Lehr. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

Rogers 'Reflections'

"Reflections of the Black Experience," more than 40 works by Arkansas artists reflecting the Black experience in American history, is on display through Feb. 27 at Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers. Curator Kinya Christian will host a "Meet the Curator" event, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the museum, which will also share virtual interviews with the artists via its Facebook page and website, rogershistoricalmuseum.org. Admission to the exhibition and to the events and interviews is free. Call (479) 621-1154.

History via Zoom

Nell Irvin Painter will discuss her book, “Creating Black Americans: African-American History and its Meanings 1619 to the Present,” in an hourlong Central Arkansas Library System “Author Session,” Feb. 18 via Zoom. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Nell Irvin Painter, author of "Creating Black Americans: African-American History and Its Meanings 1619 to the Present," will discuss her book with moderator Jessica McDaniel in an hour-long Central Arkansas Library System "Author Session," 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. It's free to participate but advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/4hynz64g. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The session is part of CALS' Six Bridges Book Festival.

'Cool Town' talk

Historian Grace Elizabeth Hale will discuss her book, “Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture,” Feb. 25 via the Arkansas State University-Beebe’s YouTube channel. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Historian Grace Elizabeth Hale, professor of American studies and history at the University of Virginia, will discuss her recent book, "Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture," streaming live at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 via the Arkansas State University-Beebe's YouTube channel, youtube.com/ASUBeebeOfficial. It's part of the university's 2020-21 Lecture-Concert series. "Admission" is free. Call (501) 882-8855.