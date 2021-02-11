Fiscal '21 deficit soars to $735.7B

FILE - This July 16, 2019, file photo shows the Capitol Dome in Washington. The U.S. government's budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year, an all-time high for the period, as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenues while spending on COVID relief measures sent outlays soaring. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, that the deficit so far for the budget year that began Oct. 1 is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government's budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year -- a record high for the period -- as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenue while spending on covid-19 relief measures sent outlays soaring.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the deficit so far for fiscal 2021, which began Oct. 1, is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. The previous fiscal year's deficit through January had not yet been affected by the pandemic, which began hitting the U.S. in February.

The report showed that federal spending through the first four months of the current budget year was up 22.7%, to $1.92 trillion, compared with the same period a year ago, while government tax revenue dropped 0.8%, totaling $1.19 trillion.

For January, the deficit totaled a record for the month, at $162.8 billion. One of the big spending categories last month included $139 billion for another round of individual economic relief payments authorized by the $900 billion relief measure Congress passed in late December.

President Joe Biden is pushing for Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion relief measure that would provide a round of $1,400 payments. The December measure included individual payments of $600.

Republicans are resisting the proposal, saying it is too expensive and is coming at a time when the economy has begun to recover. Biden has insisted that the bigger danger is doing too little, and Democrats have begun a process that will allow them to pass the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support.

All the spending for covid-19 relief sent the budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, to a record $3.1 trillion. That was more than three times the fiscal 2019 budget deficit of $984.4 billion, a shortfall that was elevated by the higher spending on domestic programs and the military and the costs of then-President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts.

The deficit spending has pushed the amount of public debt to levels not seen since the end of World War II. Even with the much higher level of government debt, the amount being spent on interest payments on the debt fell by $34 billion, to $160 billion, for the first four months of this budget year.

The lower payments on a higher level of debt reflect the fact that even though debt levels are rising, interest rates have been falling during the downturn.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled nearly $27.9 trillion as of Monday.

That figure includes more than $6 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.