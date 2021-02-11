Hot Spring County man shot, killed by sheriff's deputies in altercation

A Hot Spring County man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon after the man fired on authorities, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Jacob Aaron Thomas, 29, died near his residence on 1374 Two Rivers Trail southwest of Malvern, the release stated.

Hot Spring County deputies went to the home at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

Deputies saw Thomas, armed with a shotgun, walking from a pasture toward the residence, according to the release. As Thomas got closer, he reportedly opened fire on the deputies. Deputies returned fire, killing Thomas.

None of the deputies were injured, the release said.

Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into the shooting. Findings will be presented to the Hot Spring County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.