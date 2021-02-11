• Hector Blanco, 45, of Watford City, N.D., who pleaded guilty to attempting to strangle a woman he was dating while aboard Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas cruise ship in 2018 as it sailed off Galveston, Texas, was sentenced to three years in prison.

• Princess Leonor, the 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne, is going to study for two years at UWC Atlantic College in Wales after applying for admission anonymously and taking several tests before being accepted, a royal household spokesman said.

• Stephen Mayberry, 55, former treasurer for a Fraternal Order of Police chapter in Cookeville, Tenn., has been charged with stealing more than $23,000 after agents investigated discrepancies in the chapter's accounts, authorities said.

• Peter Madsen, a Danish man serving a life sentence for torturing and killing a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine, was given an additional 21-month sentence for an attempted escape in which he threatened prison staffers and police with a fake gun and explosives.

• Jaymes Hall, a Missouri wildlife officer, said a reward is being offered to find the person who shot a bald eagle in rural Washington County after the eagle had to be euthanized when a veterinarian discovered it had two inoperable gunshot wounds.

• Deepak Jagtiani, 61, of Metairie, La., an accountant convicted of embezzling more than $7 million from a shipping company and defrauding the U.S. government of more than $1 million in income taxes, was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

• David Hines of Miami pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in federal coronavirus loans and going on a spending spree that included buying jewelry and a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracan, as well as stays at a luxury Miami Beach hotel.

• Donald McCoy, 54, a psychologist from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was sentenced to more than three years in prison and ordered to repay $1.2 million for fraudulently billing the state for excessive hours for services, sometimes totaling more than 24 hours a day, federal prosecutors said.