January statistics show rise in arrests of border-crossers

WASHINGTON -- The number of migrants taken into custody by U.S. border agents rose again in January, and has increased sharply since President Joe Biden took office, according to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

Agents made nearly 78,000 arrests and detentions along the Mexico border last month, a 6% increase from December and the first time since 2013 that apprehensions rose between December and January, a period that is typically a holiday lull.

Economic hardship in Central America triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters has fueled a growing migration wave that gathered steam last spring and has accelerated markedly in recent weeks, statistics show. The influx could test Biden's plans to repudiate his predecessor's immigration policies and make the United States more welcoming to asylum-seekers and refugees.

Over the past 10 days, the Border Patrol has averaged more than 3,000 daily apprehensions, deputy chief Raul Ortiz said during a podcast posted Tuesday to YouTube. On Sunday the agency recorded more than 1,000 "gotaways" by border-crossers whom agents were able to detect but not detain, Ortiz said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden is monitoring trends at the border, and the administration's message is "now is not the time to come."

"The vast majority of people will be turned away," she said. "Asylum processes at the border will not occur immediately, and will take time to implement."

The Customs and Border Protection agency has not formally published the enforcement figures for January, but historic records show they were the highest in at least a decade. A precise measure of recent migration trends is difficult, however, because the Border Patrol has witnessed soaring levels of repeat crossing attempts, known as recidivism, during the pandemic.

Since March, border agents have "expelled" to Mexico the vast majority of those taken into custody who enter the U.S. illegally, leveraging an emergency health order to avoid the spread of infection inside border stations and detention cells.

The recidivism rate along the Mexico border jumped to roughly 35% last year, up from 7% in 2019, as agents saw crossers return again and again after being sent back to Mexico.

Soon after Biden took office last month, Mexican authorities stopped accepting some family groups sent back by the United States, citing a new child protection law that has limited government shelter capacity in Mexico. In late January, the Customs and Border Protection agency started releasing parents with children who cross the border in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, and the releases have occurred on a more limited basis in Del Rio in Texas and San Diego, officials said.

The customs agency's largest processing center for family groups in south Texas is currently closed for renovations, but the agency opened a temporary "soft-sided" facility this week near the town of Donna. The large, climate-controlled, tentlike structures are designed to be far more appropriate for families than the adult detention cells in Border Patrol stations.

Photos published by the agency show the temporary facility stocked with diapers and other supplies, as well as medical isolation wards and waiting rooms with play areas for children.

Recently, each month the Customs and Border Protection agency has taken into custody about 4,000 to 5,000 migrants who cross the border as a family group, returning most of them to Mexico, where advocacy groups say they face imminent danger from criminal gangs and an inadequate health system.

Immigration officials are concerned that the increases of the past two weeks are the start of a similar migration surge that could once more overwhelm U.S. infrastructure, while posing an added public health risk during the pandemic.