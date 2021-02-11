JPs approve pact on water access

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County Quorum Court adopted a water access agreement Monday night with Hot Springs that the city manager said signals a new era of cooperation between the two governments.

City Manager Bill Burrough told justices of the peace that posterity will remember their decision to share county tax revenue with the city in return for greater access to city water and sewer service. The Quorum Court voted 11-2 to adopt the agreement, with Jason Braziel and Ronald Hunter voting in the opposition.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors will vote on the agreement Tuesday night.

"We're not Iraq and Iran," Burrough told the Quorum Court Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee. "Unfortunately, we've operated like that for some time. This Quorum Court and the city board of directors we have today, you'll go down in the history books as making a truly monumental agreement tonight that will last for decades, I hope.

"I think everyone in our community will recognize this quorum court and the board of directors."

Burrough and County Judge Darryl Mahoney said the agreement represents a compromise, with the city repealing limitations on utility connections and extensions in the unincorporated area of its service map and the county sharing a portion of its 0.50% countywide sales tax supporting its general and solid waste funds.

The revised agreement the quorum court adopted Monday night goes into effect April 1, a year earlier than the version the Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee advanced to the full Quorum Court last month.

It also changed the formula for distributing a per capita share of county sales tax revenue to the city. The initial version shared, on a per capita basis, revenue in excess of the county's 2020 collections. The population-based split would be based on the 2020 census' determination of the percentage of county residents living inside and outside the city limits of Hot Springs.

That provision remained unchanged, but 2020 tax revenue, adjusted annually to reflect changes in the consumer price index, is no longer the threshold that triggers the revenue split. The revised agreement provides that the threshold will be adjusted annually, with the prior year's tax revenue, multiplied by 3.6%, becoming the new baseline.

Revenue 3.6% above the previous year's revenue would be shared with the city on a per capita basis. Revenue below the baseline is not subject to the split.

The revenue-sharing provision would take effect in April of next year. Sales taxes businesses collect on the county's behalf in 2021 would have to exceed 2020 collections by 3.6% for the city to receive a population-based share next year.

The 3.6% multiplier represents the county's average sales tax growth over the previous eight years, Mahoney said. According to information presented to the quorum court, tax revenue subject to next year's population-based split, payment of which is due April 2022, would be multiplied by 0.75 to reflect the final three quarters of 2021 that the agreement will be in effect.

The county's 0.50% sales tax raised about $10 million in 2019. The state revenue agency won't remit payment for December collections until later this month, but collections through November were 8.23% ahead of the 2019 pace.

The 0.625% countywide sales tax voters approved in 2016 to secure $54.6 million in road bonds and the 0.375% countywide sales tax voters approved in 2011 to operate and maintain the Garland County Detention Center are not subject to the agreement.

The revenue-sharing provision gives the city a stake in growth occurring outside its taxing authority but inside the area served by its utilities department. Burrough noted the unusual arrangement the city has with its utility customers in the unincorporated area of the county. About 60% of the more than 35,000 water meters the city serves are outside its boundaries.

"We have a very unique thing in our town," he told the committee. "Most cities would not have made the decision that this one made in the (1970s) to let their services go out beyond their city limits."

Repealing the city's connection and extension policy will accelerate growth and development outside the city, Mahoney has said, explaining the policy doesn't allow property owners in the unincorporated area to realize the full value of their land. He told justices of the peace last month that repealing the policy will raise property values and increase local school districts' property tax revenue.

The policy limits residential connections in the unincorporated area to one five-eighths inch meter per lot of record. Commercial connections are restricted to the city's planning area, territory up to 1 mile beyond the city limits that's subject to the city's subdivision code but exempted from other city regulations.

Utility extensions in the unincorporated area are generally prohibited.