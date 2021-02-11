Judge cuts bail in child-sex case after ID doubts

A Pulaski County Circuit judge on Wednesday cut the bail of an accused child molester after his lawyer suggested the 44-year-old Little Rock man is the victim of mistaken identity, while the only witness to conclusively identify him is the child's mentally ill mother who has not cooperated with police.

Derek Lamont Wilborn is charged with second-degree sexual assault and faces up to 20 years on the Class B felony charge. He's been jailed since his Oct. 1 arrest, about 10 months after a 5-year-old girl told her grandfather she had been sexually assaulted by a friend of her mother's. Prosecutors opposed reducing Wilborn's bail.

At Wednesday's bond hearing, Judge Cathi Compton cut Wilborn's bail from $250,000 to $100,000 after Wilborn's attorney Erin Lewis told the judge that Wilborn was arrested after the girl's mother suggested him to police as a possible suspect and then picked him out of a photographic lineup, which Lewis said was improperly set up to encourage the woman to identify him.

Further, the 44-year-old woman, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, also has indicated she does not trust law enforcement, Lewis told the judge.

The woman's interview about her daughter's accusations was actually conducted by a civilian investigator at the request of authorities after she left a "rambling" and "mentally unstable" two-minute phone message for the detective leading the probe shortly after the girl reported the attack, the judge was told.

According to police reports, the girl identified her attacker only as a man named Derek, an acquaintance of her mother's, who performed oral sex on her while she pretended to be asleep.

But there is evidence her mother regularly entertains men overnight in her home, and the girl has never identified the man as the one who assaulted her, Lewis told the judge. Her grandfather has to regularly care for the girl because of her mother's mental health, Lewis said.

Lewis also noted about the same time as the girl was molested in December 2019, she was beaten up by another acquaintance of her mother's, 25-year-old Bryant Lamar Moore of Little Rock, in an attack that knocked out the girl's front tooth and left her with scrapes on her face, neck and chest.

Her mother also was uncooperative in that case, according to arrest reports. Moore subsequently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, reduced from a felony, last August in exchange for six-month jail sentence.

Wilborn's health is also in jeopardy as long as he remains in jail, Lewis said. Aside from the possibility of covid-19 infection, he's a diabetic who requires twice-daily insulin shots, which he does not regularly receive while in custody. He's also recovering from surgery, the attorney said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl's 67-year-old grandfather took her to the hospital Dec. 10, 2019, after she told him that she had been sexually assaulted in her "secret part" by "Derek" while she was "fake asleep."

The girl said she had told her mother what had happened but her grandfather said the woman, his daughter, never told him about it and that he did not know who Derek was.