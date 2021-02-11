Sections
LATEST: Biden says minds may change at impeachment trial

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial:

10:10 a.m.

President Joe Biden says he believes "some minds may be changed" in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after the display of searing, graphic videos of the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he didn't watch any of the previous day's proceedings live but later saw news coverage. The Democratic House impeachment managers used security video as part of their case, and the violent images of the riot shook senators and TV viewers alike.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXeVP7M4GY0]

Biden has steadfastly refused to weigh in on the trial and again on Thursday said his focus was on fulfilling his campaign promise to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says the nation has "to move on." Aides have said Biden will address the proceedings after a verdict is reached.

The House is continuing its case Thursday. Trump's lawyers are expected to launch their defense by week's end.

