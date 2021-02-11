Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Neatnik fails big this time

I take pride in keeping things neat and orderly. I always have. My bedroom was the neatest room in the house from the time I was out of diapers until I left for college. Every Lincoln log stacked and every barrette clipped. While other parents berated their kids to find the floor in their rooms, my mother heard me expound on the stain-removing benefits of vinegar on macrame wall hangings and the many organizational uses for Sucrets and Band-Aid tins. Hints from Heloise had nothing on me.

This is not to say that I suffer clinically from obsessive compulsive disorder, or "OCD" -- which really should be CDO, don't you think? It looks so much better in alphabetical order. I simply enjoy a tidy house. I don't remove the dust jackets and arrange hardcover books in monochromatic order on the bookshelf, like Southern girl Reese Witherspoon admitted in her recent book, "Whiskey in a Teacup." I remove dust jackets and place books in an exhilarating appears-random-but-takes-hours-to-look-just-right order. So see, it's completely different.

There are many reasons I surmise for being a neatnik. I like the idea that a friend could drop by without notice and neither of us would be terribly embarrassed by Chateau Baxter (after all, it really is Baxter's house. The dog just lets us live there.). I think clearer when my environment is neat -- like if my space is cluttered, my mind is, too. It takes only a few minutes a day to maintain a clean house versus spending an entire weekend cleaning a Sanford-and-Son scaled mess. And a neat house keeps many things from being misappropriated or vomited on by the elderly felines we affectionately call Sir Hacksalot and Lady Gwenavomit.

However, there are times when even a neatnik becomes wayward, as happened recently when Trapper John's friends came to town.

We offered to carpool our friends for a jaunt around town when I remembered that Trapper's vehicle smelled horrible. I mean, it's never a showcase for the white-glove treatment, but this rose to a new level.

"Oh, we can't take his vehicle because it reeks," I whispered to Kim. "l don't know if it's his gym bag or if he's sneaking fast food and throwing the sacks in the back or what, but it smells like a pig sty!"

We rolled down the windows and it smelled much better. We hopped in and shared the sights and sounds of Bentonville with Jeff and Kim.

When Trapper and I came back from the gym the next night, the smell was nauseating. Surely it isn't us, I thought, as I sniffed my pits. Then I opened the truck door, looked down and gasped.

A bag of Baxter's poo rested in the interior pocket of the passenger door. I'd completely forgotten it when we'd gone to a park the week before and there wasn't a nearby trash can. I'd rendered his rig a roving rover's Trapper Johnny-on-the Spot.

Our cats might now refer to us as their Dukes of Hurl.