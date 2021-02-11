MUSIC MADNESS: Live music venues bustling in Spa City

Amie Bishop is all over Hot Springs. The city is home base for the popular electronic and rock music performer. Check her out Friday night — along with Adam Merriott — at Fat Jack’s Oyster Sports Bar & Grill in Hot Springs. Find out more about the singer at theamiebishop.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Live music is flowing like spring water in the Spa City, which you could also call Music City these days since covid-19 has pretty much silenced entertainment venues elsewhere in Arkansas. The beat goes on in Hot Springs, with all necessary precautions (supposedly) in place.

Amie (Bishop) & Adam (Merriott) will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225. Admission is $5. Only 100 people admitted.

◼️ "Artbeat Karaoke" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390. Free.

◼️ Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185. Admission is $5.

◼️ There will be karaoke six nights a week, with drag shows on Thursday nights, at Maxine's Live, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ Karaoke will be the focus on Friday nights at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 East Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455; doitwithyourbootson.com. Boogie's is open till 5 a.m. on weekends. Free.

◼️ Live music (recent performers include Rockey Jones, Jocko, Travis Mobley) can be heard weekends at The Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill in the Temperance Hill Mall, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission varies and table reservations are recommended. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Two clubs across the street from Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, that have been around for decades, are The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., and Crosswalk Bar & Grill, 2714 Central Ave. The clubs often feature live music, as well as DJs and karaoke.

◼️ Like many Arkansas cites, Hot Springs has created a Downtown Entertainment District, and officials there recently announced Bridge Street LIVE!, a series of free outdoor concerts each Thursday evening in June: June 3 — The Memphis Soul Revue (rock and soul), June 10 — Arkansauce (bluegrass), June 17 — The Irie Lions (reggae) and June 24 — Funkytown (Memphis funk).

◼️ In other Spa City news, Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced its 2021 Summer Concert Series: June 19 — Vanilla Ice, June 26 — John Michael Montgomery and Lonestar, July 3 — All That Remains, July 10 — Rend Collective, July 17 — Matt Stell and Jameson Rodgers, July 24 — Sevendust, July 31 — Tauren Wells, Aug. 7 — Neal McCoy and Aug. 14 — Red.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Danny and Greg will perform at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first Mardi Gras party at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com. Community Open Mic Night with Feelin' Goovy takes over from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is free; reservations recommended.

ROLAND

The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

LITTLE ROCK

Anna & Moonshine Mafia will perform at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

Saturday, Stickyz will host "Valenwines Soulfest 3" which will feature performances by Brae Leni & The Blackout, Courtney Shilo and Jason Talbert with Kevin Cleveland and Amberlee. Tickets are $12.50 in advance, sold in pairs. (If any remain at showtime, cost will be $15.)

Sunday, Stickyz will feature a 2 p.m. Valentine's Day show by Randall Shreve. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Doors will open at noon.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday; "Saturday Music Madness" will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Ladies' night, a Valentine's Day Party, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday; SYNRG will perform a Love21 Valentine's show at 8 p.m. Saturday; and "Love Under the Tiki Hut," a Valentine's Day brunch, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com. Admission is free.

◼️ Friday is Open Mic Night at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. (501) 945-9042. The club on occasion hosts touring bands and local groups.

◼️ Jocko Deal showcases his musical variety at 7 p.m. today at The Hangout, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. (501) 904-6911. Admission is $5. Ryan Harmon, a country singer-songwriter and former "American Idol" contestant, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. VIP tables available (10 people max per table) for $50. No cover charge for walk-ins.

CONWAY

Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Big Shane Thornton will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com. Admission is free.

◼️ Ryan Harmon will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St, Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.

DARDANELLE

The Spa City Legacy Trio featuring Dean Agus will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Front Street Grill, 115 Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com. Admission is $5.

STAY TUNED

Darlingside will perform a livestream show at 2 p.m. today on Facebook.

◼️ "Broadway's Greatest Love Songs" will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. today on Facebook by Pulaski Tech's Center for Humanities and Arts. Various local performers will sing love songs written for Broadway. Viewing is free.

◼️ Trey Gauthreaux, who calls himself "the Polynesian coon*," will perform a livestream concert at 7 p.m. today on Facebook, sponsored by the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado. Gauthreaux cites Waylon Jennings and Keith Whitley as his inspirations.

◼️ Trampled by Turtles will perform a livestream show at 8 p.m. today from the First Avenue club in Minneapolis. Tickets are $15, available at boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ "Mardi Gras for All Y'all," featuring Louisiana musicians, chefs, sports stars and media personalities, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday on YouTube, Facebook Live and nola.com.

There will be appearances by Emeril Lagasse, Hoda Kotb, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Archie Manning, the Marine Forces Reserve Band and Ashton Ramsey; and special performances by two members of legendary band The Meters: George Porter Jr. and Leo Nocentelli.

◼️ Pearl Jam's Aug. 10, 2018, concert, the second of two nights at the band's hometown venue, Safeco Field in Seattle, will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on nugs.net for $14.99.

◼️ Korean boy band BTS will perform at 7:30 p.m. today on Facebook.

◼️ Shawn Cunnane will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday in a "Deadheadland" show on Facebook.

◼️ Selwyn Birchfield will host a CD release party for "Living in a Burning House!" at 8 p.m. Saturday on Facebook.

◼️ Deanna Bogart will present her show, "A Day on the Mountain," at 9 p.m. Saturday on Facebook. Bogart, a multi-instrumentalist, has more than 40 years as a blues-rock bandleader.

◼️ Mike Roberts, an Austin, Texas, singer-songwriter, will perform a livestream set of love songs on Facebook at 6 p.m. Sunday.

◼️ A celebration of the musical life of New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday on the site of rollinglivestudios.com, where tickets are available for $15. The show will include stories, performances and videos from David Johansen with Earl Slick, plus Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore, Lenny Kaye and Kevn Kinney with Aaron Lee Tasjan.

◼️ Singer-songwriters John Paul White, Cedric Burnside and Erin Rae will perform a livestream show, "Songs of Love and the Lack Thereof," at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $20, are available at boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ Memphis singer-songwriter John Paul Keith will debut his new album, "The Rhythm of the City," at 7 p.m. Monday on the "Talkin' Memphis" show on radio station WYXR-FM, 91.7's Facebook site. Access is free. Fans can stream the audio at wyxr.org and Keith and his engineer, Scott Bomar, will be livestreaming from the station's studio, "so you can join in the livestream chat there and ask us anything," Keith says on Facebook. Keith has been a frequent performer at Little Rock's White Water Tavern.

◼️ Jazz group The Kurt Elling Quintet will perform a Valentine's Day livestreaming concert at 8 p.m. Saturday from Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts. Tickets, $20, are available at boxoffice.mandolin.com.

LISTEN HERE

North Little Rock singer Nia Renee, a student at Little Rock Central High School, will audition in the season premiere episode of the reality TV series, "American Idol," 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC. She will compete before the panel of judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

◼️ Arkansas singer Heath Sanders has released an EP, "Common Ground," on Big Machine Radio.

Sanders grew up in Zach Ridge, outside of Marshall, and now lives in Cleveland, north of Morrilton. A former Arkansas oil field worker, he was discovered by Arkansas radio personality Bobby Bones, who heard Sanders' cover of Chris Stapleton's "Either Way," which resulted in an invitation to Sanders to perform on Bones' radio show.

◼️ Check out the new version of Bob Dylan's classic song, "The Times They Are A-Changin," performed by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The War and Treaty, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash and Steve Earle. The song is at thenittygrittydirtband.bandcamp.com/releases.

◼️ YouTube has an interesting re-telling of the heist of the legendary Gram Parsons' body after his death at Joshua Tree, Calif. See "Iconic Corpse: Gram Parsons" at youtu.be/bYuNKbxnZDc.

READ THIS

"The Last Remaining Juke Joints in America" is an article on spin.com, with its focus on joints in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

(Submit a listing for Music Madness by emailing jmcleod@adgnewsroom.com or jackwaynehill@gmail.com.)