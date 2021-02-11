COMEDY: LR native 'home' for comedy benefit

Carlos Anthony got his start in comedy as, well, a joke.

"I tell people that all the time," he says. "It started as a joke in Memphis, Tenn. [at a hot-wings place], during an open mic. I was challenged to get up and do some time, and I got up and actually won the open mic that night." This was about 15 years ago.

Now, the Little Rock native is making a name for himself in Las Vegas. He's coming home — at least virtually — as the headliner for "L.O.L. Laugh OnLine Comedy Showcase," presented by The Ivy Foundation of Little Rock in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s Beta Pi Omega Chapter. The event, which replaces the organizations' annual Ivy Ball in Little Rock, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday via Zoom and will also feature live comedy provided by host Kenya Thompson and local comedians May Gayden, Wan Morgan and Playa Mook. Musical entertainment will be by DJ Special K. Patrons can buy signature mocktails crafted by Last Call Bartending.

Proceeds will be contributed to the $25,000 total the foundation and sorority chapter provide annually in scholarships.

Tickets are $15 for general Zoom admission, $25 general admission with mocktail, and $35 general admission with two mocktails. Payments can be submitted by visiting eventbrite.com.

Anthony, 46, is a graduate of Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School and a 1998 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This is his second stint in Vegas; he's been there a total of eight years. He has been on the Loony Bin stage in Little Rock and has also hosted and shared his talent at several Arkansas Black Hall of Fame ceremonies. Currently, he shares his humor via his YouTube channel.

He believes "there's no better comedy than life itself."

"And what I do in real-life situations ... Especially in the current times that we're dealing with, the stress of having to deal with that, people need [the] offset of that, which is comedy. They need something to laugh at or something to smile at ... [I'm] constantly trying to evolve into a better comedian by just making sure [I] stay current and stay relevant to what people can relate to."

It hasn't been too hard for Anthony to find material these days.

"I think the whole process of the election was comedy in itself," he says. "With regards to covid ... to me that boils down to [the need to] find something to steer people away from worrying about the pandemic and give them something to laugh at. They're ... having to deal with their kids at home on a full-time basis right now, which drives parents crazy, to homeschooling ... So there's a lot of material in there."

Even the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol hasn't escaped Anthony's quips.

"You have to find those angles that make light of even tough situations that people can at least smile and laugh at and hopefully take from that and move forward."

On Saturday, Anthony will be livestreaming from Vegas, where, he says, his in-person performance opportunities are beginning to pick up. On Friday, he'll be performing at the Extreme Comedy Club. LA Comedy club is another Vegas club at which he appears due to its safety protocols for performers as well as customers.

So does Anthony find he has a bit more freedom and flexibility, being outside the Bible Belt? He does.

"It's one of those things where I think people have to be open-minded" and loosen up, especially in stressful times such as these, he says.

Anthony says his ultimate career goal is "to be ... a household name in comedy." He monitors those who "are at the top of the game" — such as his idol, Dave Chappelle — while staying true to himself.

In the meantime, he's working on a web series for his YouTube channel and plans to do a 30-minute special by the end of the year, a special he hopes to get on streaming networks such as Amazon or Netflix.